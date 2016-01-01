India welcomes 2016
People hold balloons during the New Year celebrations outside a church in Ahmedabad, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People hold balloons during the New Year celebrations outside a church in Ahmedabad, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees gather at the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple to offer prayers on the first day of the New Year in Amritsar, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Children play under a parachute shaped cloth installed by a non-governmental organisation for the New Year celebrations at a public park in Kolkata, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Residents light firecrackers on the street during the New Year celebrations in Mumbai, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man lights firecrackers on the street during the New Year celebrations in Mumbai, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
School students offer prayers for the world peace in the upcoming year of 2016 in Ahmedabad, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man gets a haircut depicting 2016 to welcome the New Year at a barbershop in Ahmedabad, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
