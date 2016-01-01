Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 1, 2016 | 4:15pm IST

India welcomes 2016

People hold balloons during the New Year celebrations outside a church in Ahmedabad, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, January 01, 2016
People hold balloons during the New Year celebrations outside a church in Ahmedabad, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Friday, January 01, 2016
Devotees gather at the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple to offer prayers on the first day of the New Year in Amritsar, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Friday, January 01, 2016
Devotees gather at the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple to offer prayers on the first day of the New Year in Amritsar, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Children play under a parachute shaped cloth installed by a non-governmental organisation for the New Year celebrations at a public park in Kolkata, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, January 01, 2016
Children play under a parachute shaped cloth installed by a non-governmental organisation for the New Year celebrations at a public park in Kolkata, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Residents light firecrackers on the street during the New Year celebrations in Mumbai, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, January 01, 2016
Residents light firecrackers on the street during the New Year celebrations in Mumbai, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man lights firecrackers on the street during the New Year celebrations in Mumbai, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, January 01, 2016
A man lights firecrackers on the street during the New Year celebrations in Mumbai, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
School students offer prayers for the world peace in the upcoming year of 2016 in Ahmedabad, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, December 31, 2015
School students offer prayers for the world peace in the upcoming year of 2016 in Ahmedabad, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man gets a haircut depicting 2016 to welcome the New Year at a barbershop in Ahmedabad, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, December 31, 2015
A man gets a haircut depicting 2016 to welcome the New Year at a barbershop in Ahmedabad, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
