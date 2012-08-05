Edition:
Pictures | Sun Aug 5, 2012 | 10:50am IST

India win Sri Lanka ODI series

<p>Man of the series Virat Kohli (front L), Manoj Tiwary (front C) and Irfan Pathan (front R) celebrate on the hood of a jeep awarded to Kohli after India won their final One-Day International (ODI) cricket match and the series against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (in car) drives the match of the series gift, a Renault jeep, awarded to teammate Virat Kohli after they won the final One-Day International (ODI) cricket match and the series against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>India's cricket team poses for photographs with their trophy after winning their final One-Day International (ODI) cricket match and the series against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) celebrates with teammates Irfan Pathan (2nd R) and Manoj Tiwary (3rd R) after winning the final One-Day International (ODI) cricket match and the series against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>India's team members celebrate after they winning the final One-Day International (ODI) match and the series against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) celebrates with Irfan Pathan (L) and Manoj Tiwary after they winning the final One-Day International (ODI) match and the series against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates after winning the final One-Day International (ODI) match and the series against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Irfan Pathan (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Jeevan Mendis (C) during the final One-Day International (ODI) cricket match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the final One-Day International (ODI) match against India in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne reacts after his dismissal during the final One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against India in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Zaheer Khan (R) and Suresh Raina celebrate taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne during the final One-Day International (ODI) match in Pallekele August 4, 2012.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) removes the bails and run out Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne during the final One-Day International (ODI) match in Pallekele August 4, 2012.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) celebrates with Zaheer Khan taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne during the final One-Day International (ODI) match in Pallekele August 4, 2012.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Dhoni (R) removes the bails and run out Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne during the final One-Day International (ODI) match in Pallekele August 4, 2012.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Zaheer Khan (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Chamara Kapugedera (not pictured) during the final One-Day International (ODI) match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (front) walks off the field as India's team players celebrate his wicket during the final One-Day International (ODI) match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Dhoni (R), Manoj Tiwary (9), Suresh Raina (2nd L) and Rohit Sharma (L) celebrate taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews (not pictured) during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne runs between wickets during the final One-Day International (ODI) match against India in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Manoj Tiwary (2nd L), Suresh Raina (L) and Rohit Sharma (45) celebrate taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews (not pictured) during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Ashok Dinda celebrates with his team mates Manoj Tiwary (9) and Rohit Sharma (45) after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal (not pictured) their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Irfan Pathan (L) and Rohit Sharma celebrate taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga (not pictured) during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (R) celebrates with his team mate Dinesh Chandimal after taking the wicket of India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (not pictured) during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Dhoni reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates taking the wicket of Dhoni (not pictured) during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Dhoni plays a shot during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Gautam Gambhir (R) walks off the field after his dismissal during the final One-Day International (ODI) match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Gautam Gambhir plays a shot during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Manoj Tiwary (R) dives to complete a run as Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep looks on during the final One-Day International (ODI) match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>India's vice captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the final One-Day International (ODI) match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera (L) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane (not pictured) during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Images from the third ODI cricket match between India and Sri lanka in Colombo.

28 Jul 2012
Yuvraj Singh back in India

Yuvraj Singh back in India

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who has been undergoing chemotherapy for a rare germ cell cancer, arrived in India today.

09 Apr 2012
Rahul Dravid: The end of an era in Indian cricket

Rahul Dravid: The end of an era in Indian cricket

A sneak peek at Rahul Dravid's cricket career.

09 Mar 2012
Commonwealth Bank Series: Australia v India

Commonwealth Bank Series: Australia v India

Snapshots from the India-Australia match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

26 Feb 2012

