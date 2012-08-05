India win Sri Lanka ODI series
Man of the series Virat Kohli (front L), Manoj Tiwary (front C) and Irfan Pathan (front R) celebrate on the hood of a jeep awarded to Kohli after India won their final One-Day International (ODI) cricket match and the series against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (in car) drives the match of the series gift, a Renault jeep, awarded to teammate Virat Kohli after they won the final One-Day International (ODI) cricket match and the series against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's cricket team poses for photographs with their trophy after winning their final One-Day International (ODI) cricket match and the series against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's cricket team poses for photographs with their trophy after winning their final One-Day International (ODI) cricket match and the series against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) celebrates with teammates Irfan Pathan (2nd R) and Manoj Tiwary (3rd R) after winning the final One-Day International (ODI) cricket match and the series against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's team members celebrate after they winning the final One-Day International (ODI) match and the series against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's team members celebrate after they winning the final One-Day International (ODI) match and the series against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) celebrates with Irfan Pathan (L) and Manoj Tiwary after they winning the final One-Day International (ODI) match and the series against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) celebrates with Irfan Pathan (L) and Manoj Tiwary after they winning the final One-Day International (ODI) match and the series against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates after winning the final One-Day International (ODI) match and the series against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates after winning the final One-Day International (ODI) match and the series against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Irfan Pathan (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Jeevan Mendis (C) during the final One-Day International (ODI) cricket match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Irfan Pathan (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Jeevan Mendis (C) during the final One-Day International (ODI) cricket match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the final One-Day International (ODI) match against India in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the final One-Day International (ODI) match against India in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne reacts after his dismissal during the final One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against India in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne reacts after his dismissal during the final One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against India in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Zaheer Khan (R) and Suresh Raina celebrate taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne during the final One-Day International (ODI) match in Pallekele August 4, 2012.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Zaheer Khan (R) and Suresh Raina celebrate taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne during the final One-Day International (ODI) match in Pallekele August 4, 2012.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) removes the bails and run out Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne during the final One-Day International (ODI) match in Pallekele August 4, 2012.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) removes the bails and run out Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne during the final One-Day International (ODI) match in Pallekele August 4, 2012.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) celebrates with Zaheer Khan taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne during the final One-Day International (ODI) match in Pallekele August 4, 2012.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) celebrates with Zaheer Khan taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne during the final One-Day International (ODI) match in Pallekele August 4, 2012.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Dhoni (R) removes the bails and run out Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne during the final One-Day International (ODI) match in Pallekele August 4, 2012.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Dhoni (R) removes the bails and run out Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne during the final One-Day International (ODI) match in Pallekele August 4, 2012.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Zaheer Khan (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Chamara Kapugedera (not pictured) during the final One-Day International (ODI) match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Zaheer Khan (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Chamara Kapugedera (not pictured) during the final One-Day International (ODI) match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (front) walks off the field as India's team players celebrate his wicket during the final One-Day International (ODI) match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (front) walks off the field as India's team players celebrate his wicket during the final One-Day International (ODI) match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Dhoni (R), Manoj Tiwary (9), Suresh Raina (2nd L) and Rohit Sharma (L) celebrate taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews (not pictured) during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne runs between wickets during the final One-Day International (ODI) match against India in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne runs between wickets during the final One-Day International (ODI) match against India in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Manoj Tiwary (2nd L), Suresh Raina (L) and Rohit Sharma (45) celebrate taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews (not pictured) during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Ashok Dinda celebrates with his team mates Manoj Tiwary (9) and Rohit Sharma (45) after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal (not pictured) their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Irfan Pathan (L) and Rohit Sharma celebrate taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga (not pictured) during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Irfan Pathan (L) and Rohit Sharma celebrate taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga (not pictured) during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (R) celebrates with his team mate Dinesh Chandimal after taking the wicket of India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (not pictured) during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Dhoni reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Dhoni reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates taking the wicket of Dhoni (not pictured) during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates taking the wicket of Dhoni (not pictured) during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Dhoni plays a shot during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Dhoni plays a shot during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Gautam Gambhir (R) walks off the field after his dismissal during the final One-Day International (ODI) match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Gautam Gambhir (R) walks off the field after his dismissal during the final One-Day International (ODI) match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Gautam Gambhir plays a shot during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Gautam Gambhir plays a shot during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Manoj Tiwary (R) dives to complete a run as Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep looks on during the final One-Day International (ODI) match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Manoj Tiwary (R) dives to complete a run as Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep looks on during the final One-Day International (ODI) match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's vice captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the final One-Day International (ODI) match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's vice captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the final One-Day International (ODI) match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera (L) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane (not pictured) during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera (L) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane (not pictured) during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Pallekele August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
