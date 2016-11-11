Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 11, 2016

Indian banks reopen after note shock

People wait to enter a bank in Mumbai, India, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A woman cleans an ATM which is out of service in Mumbai, India, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
People wait to enter a bank in Mumbai, India, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
People wait to enter a bank in Mumbai, India, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
People queue to withdraw and deposit their money at an ATM kiosk in Guwahati, India, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A man counts Indian rupee banknotes after withdrawing them from State Bank of India ATM in Kolkata, India, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
People queue to withdraw and deposit their money at State Bank of India ATM in Guwahati, India November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
People wait to enter HDFC bank in Kolkata, India November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A woman fills a form to deposit her old high denomination banknotes outside ICICI bank branch in Kolkata, India November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A bank employee offers drinking water to people as they wait to enter ICICI bank in Kolkata, India, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
People queue to deposit 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Allahabad, India November 11, 2016. REUTERS/ Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A woman requests a security guard to let her go inside the bank to exchange her old high denomination bank notes as she stands in a queue outside a bank in the northern city of Kanpur, India November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A bank employee asks people not to shout as they wait to exchange their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in the northern city of Kanpur, India November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
People queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in the northern city of Kanpur, India November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A woman holds her documents as she stands in a queue to exchange her old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in the northern city of Kanpur, India November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A man displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes after withdrawing them from State Bank of India in Agartala, India November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A security guard argues with a woman at a bank's entrance gate in Lucknow, India November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Policemen stand guard in front of boxes carrying Indian rupee banknotes outside a bank in Chandigarh, India, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A man displays a new 2000 Indian rupee banknote after withdrawing from a bank in Jammu, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A man displays new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes after withdrawing them from a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
People queue to deposit 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a branch of Indian Bank in Kolkata, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
People stand in line as they wait to enter in a bank in Mumbai, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A man counts 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes outside a branch of Bank of India in Mumbai, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
People queue outside a branch of Bank of India to deposit 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes in Mumbai, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
People stand in line as they wait to enter a bank in Kolkata, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A security guard tries to close the gate as as people try to enter a bank in Mumbai, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A bank employee reacts as people shout while they wait to enter a bank in Mumbai, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A policeman asks people to form a line as they wait to enter a bank in Mumbai, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A man counts 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes before depositing them in a bank in Mumbai, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
People wait to enter a bank in Mumbai, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A bank employee speaks to people as they wait to enter a bank in Mumbai, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
People queue outside a branch of the State Bank of india to exchange old high denomination bank notes in Old Delhi, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
People queue outside a branch of the State Bank of india to exchange old high denomination bank notes in Old Delhi, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A security guard stands guard outside a branch of the State Bank of india as people gathered to exchange old high denomination bank notes in Old Delhi, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A security guard hands out request slips for the exchange of old high denomination bank notes at a branch of the State Bank of india in Old Delhi, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A security guard reacts as people queue outside a bank to exchange old high denomination bank notes in Old Delhi, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
People prepare documents outside a branch of Axis Bank before queueing to exchange old high denomination bank notes in Old Delhi, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A security guard stands guard outside a branch of the State Bank of india as people gathered to exchange old high denomination bank notes in Old Delhi, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A man argues with a police officer as people queue outside a branch of the State Bank of india to exchange old high denomination bank notes in Old Delhi, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Police patrol as people queue outside a branch of the State Bank of india to exchange old high denomination bank notes in Old Delhi, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A person stands with his documents in a queue outside a branch of the State Bank of india as people wait to exchange old high denomination bank notes in Old Delhi, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
People wait for a bank to open in Lucknow, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
People wait in lines to deposit and withdraw money inside a post office in Lucknow, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
People stand in queues at cash counters to deposit and withdraw money inside a bank in Chandigarh, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A cashier uses a machine to count 500 Indian rupee banknotes as customers wait in queues inside a post office in Lucknow, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A security guard stands in front of a van carrying Indian currency outside a bank in Chandigarh, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Women count 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes before depositing them at a bank in Chandigarh, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A notice is pasted on the window of a medicine shop stating the refusal of the acceptance of 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes in Bengaluru, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
An employee comes out of a bank�s entrance gate before opening it for people to deposit 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes in Guwahati, India, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A notice is pasted at a shop stating the refusal of the acceptance of the old 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes and acceptance of the new 500 and 2000 Indian rupee banknotes, in Allahabad, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes are kept in front of an image of the Hindu deities at a cash counter inside a bank in Jammu, November 10, 2016 REUTERS/ Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A cashier counts 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/ Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
People stand in a queue to deposit 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in the northern city of Kanpur, India, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
People fill forms to deposit their old high denomination banknotes inside a bank in the northern city of Kanpur, India, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A girl counts 100 Indian rupee banknotes after exchanging them with old high denomination bank notes inside a bank in the northern city of Kanpur, India, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Old high denomination bank notes are seen kept in buckets at a counter as people stand in a queue to deposit their money inside a bank in the northern city of Kanpur, India, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
People hold their old high denomination bank notes as they stand in a queue to deposit them inside a bank in the northern city of Kanpur, India, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
