Pictures | Tue Jun 9, 2015 | 9:00am IST

Indian cricket team in Bangladesh

Indian cricket players exercise during a practice session in Dhaka June 8, 2015. The Indian cricket team arrived in Dhaka to play one test match and three ODI matches against Bangladesh. REUTERS/Ashikur Rahman

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan exercises during a practice session in Dhaka on June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ashikur Rahman

Captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli (C) and bowler Harbhajan Singh (L) are seen during a practice session in Dhaka June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ashikur Rahman

Director of the Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri walks to the field during a practice session in Dhaka June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ashikur Rahman

Captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli (L) and bowler Harbhajan Singh are seen during a practice session in Dhaka June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ashikur Rahman

Captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli smiles during a practice session in Dhaka June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ashikur Rahman

Captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli enters a hotel after the team arrived in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ashikur Rahman

