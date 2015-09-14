Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Sep 14, 2015 | 5:00pm IST

Indian Dishes

A worker carries gaajar ka halwa, a sweet dish made from carrots and milk, to a shop at Noida in Uttar Pradesh, December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Reuters / Thursday, December 23, 2010
Workers prepare dishes at a roadside eatery in Kolkata September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Thursday, September 30, 2010
Vendors sell stuffed potato pakkoras (2nd L) and samosas (2nd R), snacks containing onions, at a roadside eatery stall in Mumbai January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Friday, January 28, 2011
A waiter carries a plate of upma, a traditional breakfast dish, at Mani's Lunch Home in Mumbai May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2011
A woman prepares breakfast at her residence in Baktawng village in Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2011
A roadside eatery vendor (R) prepares "ragada", a dish made of onions, potatoes and peas, at Manek Chowk Food Bazaar in Ahmedabad July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2010
Workers distribute "haleem", a dish made of wheat and meat cooked overnight over a slow flame, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Hyderabad September 22, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Reuters / Monday, September 22, 2008
A worker mixes spices to be added in "haleem", a dish made of wheat and meat cooked overnight over a slow flame, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Hyderabad September 22, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Reuters / Monday, September 22, 2008
Workers prepare "haleem", a dish made of wheat and meat cooked overnight over a slow flame, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Hyderabad September 22, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Reuters / Monday, September 22, 2008
Kashmiri 'Wazas' or chefs prepare 'Wazwan', a traditional Kashmiri feast, during a ceremony in Srinagar August 7, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2007
A Kashmiri 'Waza' or chef (standing) serves 'Wazwan', a traditional Kashmiri feast, during a ceremony in Srinagar August 7, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2007
Kashmir 'Wazas' or chefs prepare 'Wazwan', a traditional Kashmiri feast, during a ceremony in Srinagar August 7, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2007
A Kashmiri man serves a meat dish known as Harisa to his customers in Srinagar December 4, 2006. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Monday, December 04, 2006
Kashmiris eat a meat dish, locally known as Harisa, in Srinagar December 4, 2006. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Monday, December 04, 2006
