Pictures | Sun Oct 27, 2013

Indian F1 2013

<p>Crew members of Mercedes Formula One team practice a pit stop with Lewis Hamilton's car at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Crew members of Mercedes Formula One team practice a pit stop with Lewis Hamilton's car at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Crew members of Mercedes Formula One team practice a pit stop with Lewis Hamilton's car at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany heads out with a bicycle from his team garage at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany heads out with a bicycle from his team garage at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany heads out with a bicycle from his team garage at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany looks on from inside his team garage at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany looks on from inside his team garage at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany looks on from inside his team garage at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia waves to fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia waves to fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia waves to fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil waves to fans next to Williams driver Pastor Maldonado (L) of Venezuela at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil waves to fans next to Williams driver Pastor Maldonado (L) of Venezuela at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil waves to fans next to Williams driver Pastor Maldonado (L) of Venezuela at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (2nd R) of Germany gestures to his fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (2nd R) of Germany gestures to his fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (2nd R) of Germany gestures to his fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Track officials cheer to get the autographs of Formula One drivers at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Track officials cheer to get the autographs of Formula One drivers at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Track officials cheer to get the autographs of Formula One drivers at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain distributes his autographs to his fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain distributes his autographs to his fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain distributes his autographs to his fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>McLaren Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Mexico distributes his autographs to fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

McLaren Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Mexico distributes his autographs to fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, October 27, 2013

McLaren Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Mexico distributes his autographs to fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia distributes his autographs to fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia distributes his autographs to fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia distributes his autographs to fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (front) of Spain signs autographs for fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (front) of Spain signs autographs for fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (front) of Spain signs autographs for fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain waves to his fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain waves to his fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain waves to his fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain distributes his autographs to his fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain distributes his autographs to his fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain distributes his autographs to his fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany waves while riding a bicycle on the track of the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany waves while riding a bicycle on the track of the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany waves while riding a bicycle on the track of the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain waves as he arrives to sign autographs for his fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain waves as he arrives to sign autographs for his fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain waves as he arrives to sign autographs for his fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany distributes autographed pictures of him to his fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany distributes autographed pictures of him to his fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany distributes autographed pictures of him to his fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Lotus Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland reacts while speaking during a news conference at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Lotus Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland reacts while speaking during a news conference at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Lotus Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland reacts while speaking during a news conference at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>A team member walks amid Pirelli tyres outside the Red Bull garage at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A team member walks amid Pirelli tyres outside the Red Bull garage at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, October 27, 2013

A team member walks amid Pirelli tyres outside the Red Bull garage at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany speaks with his personal trainer Heikki Huovinen in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany speaks with his personal trainer Heikki Huovinen in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany speaks with his personal trainer Heikki Huovinen in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg (C) of Germany walks with Indian school children in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg (C) of Germany walks with Indian school children in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg (C) of Germany walks with Indian school children in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Force India Formula One driver Adrian Sutil (3rd L) of Germany walks on the track at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Force India Formula One driver Adrian Sutil (3rd L) of Germany walks on the track at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Force India Formula One driver Adrian Sutil (3rd L) of Germany walks on the track at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany speaks with a crew member on the track at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany speaks with a crew member on the track at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany speaks with a crew member on the track at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany walks on the track at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany walks on the track at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany walks on the track at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A security guard stands amid empty seats on the grandstand at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A security guard stands amid empty seats on the grandstand at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, October 27, 2013

A security guard stands amid empty seats on the grandstand at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Britain arrives in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Britain arrives in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Britain arrives in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany gestures at the team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany gestures at the team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany gestures at the team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany is seen at the team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany is seen at the team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany is seen at the team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil looks on during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil looks on during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil looks on during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain reacts in the team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain reacts in the team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain reacts in the team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Lotus F1 Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Lotus F1 Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Lotus F1 Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany looks on during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany looks on during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany looks on during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Toro Rosso Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia looks on in the team garage during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Toro Rosso Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia looks on in the team garage during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Toro Rosso Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia looks on in the team garage during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France walks in the pit lane during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France walks in the pit lane during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France walks in the pit lane during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Lotus F1 Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Lotus F1 Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Lotus F1 Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France (R) attends the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France (R) attends the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France (R) attends the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain looks on in the team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain looks on in the team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain looks on in the team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia reacts during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia reacts during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia reacts during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Toro Rosso Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia (front) and Toro Rosso Formula One driver Jean-Eric Vergne of France drive during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Toro Rosso Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia (front) and Toro Rosso Formula One driver Jean-Eric Vergne of France drive during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Toro Rosso Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia (front) and Toro Rosso Formula One driver Jean-Eric Vergne of France drive during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A Ferrari team member looks back into the garage during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A Ferrari team member looks back into the garage during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, October 27, 2013

A Ferrari team member looks back into the garage during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain is interviewed in the pit lane during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain is interviewed in the pit lane during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013.

Sunday, October 27, 2013

McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain is interviewed in the pit lane during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain closes his eyes during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain closes his eyes during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito...more

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain closes his eyes during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sits in his car during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sits in his car during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013....more

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sits in his car during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>A Ferrari technician is pictured in the pit lane during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A Ferrari technician is pictured in the pit lane during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, October 27, 2013

A Ferrari technician is pictured in the pit lane during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (front, R) celebrates with Red Bull team members including team principal Christian Horner (front, 2nd L) and technial chief Adrian Newey (front, 3rd L) after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (front, R) celebrates with Red Bull team members including team principal Christian Horner (front, 2nd L) and technial chief Adrian Newey (front, 3rd L) after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the...more

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (front, R) celebrates with Red Bull team members including team principal Christian Horner (front, 2nd L) and technial chief Adrian Newey (front, 3rd L) after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany looks up before being presented with the winner's trophy after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany looks up before being presented with the winner's trophy after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013....more

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany looks up before being presented with the winner's trophy after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany celebrates winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany celebrates winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany celebrates winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France (obscured) pours champagne over Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France (obscured) pours champagne over Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New...more

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France (obscured) pours champagne over Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany blows a kiss as he celebrates winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany blows a kiss as he celebrates winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany blows a kiss as he celebrates winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Red Bull technical chief Adrian Newey (L) stands with Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (L) and Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France (R) as they lift Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. EUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull technical chief Adrian Newey (L) stands with Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (L) and Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France (R) as they lift Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany after the...more

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Red Bull technical chief Adrian Newey (L) stands with Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (L) and Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France (R) as they lift Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. EUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France (R) sprays Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France (R) sprays Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27,...more

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France (R) sprays Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (L) sprays champagne on Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (L) sprays champagne on Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi,...more

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (L) sprays champagne on Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany kisses his trophy on the podium after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany kisses his trophy on the podium after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany kisses his trophy on the podium after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany bows down in front of his car after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany bows down in front of his car after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany bows down in front of his car after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Supporters of Germany's Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel celebrate during public viewing session of the Formula One Grand Prix of India in Dehli, in Vettel's hometown of Heppenheim, southwestern Germany, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Supporters of Germany's Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel celebrate during public viewing session of the Formula One Grand Prix of India in Dehli, in Vettel's hometown of Heppenheim, southwestern Germany, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kai...more

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Supporters of Germany's Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel celebrate during public viewing session of the Formula One Grand Prix of India in Dehli, in Vettel's hometown of Heppenheim, southwestern Germany, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates atop his car after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates atop his car after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates atop his car after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Grid girls clap as Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany walks on a red carpet during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Grid girls clap as Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany walks on a red carpet during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad...more

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Grid girls clap as Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany walks on a red carpet during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Young supporters of Germany's Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel use binoculars during a public viewing session of the Formula One Grand Prix of India in Dehli, in Vettel's hometown of Heppenheim, southwestern Germany, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Young supporters of Germany's Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel use binoculars during a public viewing session of the Formula One Grand Prix of India in Dehli, in Vettel's hometown of Heppenheim, southwestern Germany, October 27, 2013....more

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Young supporters of Germany's Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel use binoculars during a public viewing session of the Formula One Grand Prix of India in Dehli, in Vettel's hometown of Heppenheim, southwestern Germany, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Pictures