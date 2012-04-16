Indian fans remember Chaplin

Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, is helped by his wife as he gets dressed up as Charlie Chaplin in his house in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. Aswani formed the Charlie Circle fan club after watching Chaplin's Gold Rush in 1973. Every year Aswani celebrates Chaplin's birthday on April 16 by taking a walk along with a group of Chaplin impersonators through the city streets, which is followed by other cultural programs dedicated to Chaplin. Aswani who is an Ayurvedic doctor, sometimes gives away free Chaplin CDs with his potions to cheer his patients up. Picture taken April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY ANNIVERSARY)