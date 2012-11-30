Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 30, 2012 | 12:20pm IST

Indian forts and palaces

<p>A couple walks in front of the historic Red Fort amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>A tourist takes pictures through a window of the Amber Fort in Jaipur, capital of Rajasthan, January 23, 2012. The structure known as Amber Fort contains several spectacular buildings and is actually the palace built by the great conqueror Raja Man Singh I who ruled from 1590-1614 A.D. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files</p>

<p>Street vendors sell vegetables at the Jaisalmer fort at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan August 19, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>A musician plays a traditional instrument to entertain tourists inside the Jaisalmer fort at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan August 18, 2010. The Jaisalmer fort was built in 1156 A.D. by the Bhati Rajput ruler Rawal Jaisal. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>An artisan arranges puppets for sale at the Jaisalmer fort at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>A band from Sri Lanka performs during the inauguration ceremony of "International Military Music Festival 2010" at Purana Qila, or Old Fort, in New Delhi March 3, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Tourists stand inside the compound of Agra Fort in Agra January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>A view of the Meharangarh Fort is seen at the historic town of Jodhpur in Rajasthan January 14, 2009. The fort was built by Rao Jodhaa in 1459 and it is situated about 400-feet above the city with 117-feet high walls that dominate the surrounding plains. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>The Chittaurgarh Fort is illuminated at Chittaurgarh, Rajasthan January 15, 2009. The fort was initially built between the 5th and 8th century and there are several temples, reservoirs, and palaces inside the complex of the fort. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>A tourist is seen through a staircase of the Meharangarh Fort at the historic town of Jodhpur in Rajasthan January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Tourists stand beside medieval cannons at the Meharangarh Fort inJodhpur, Rajasthan January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>A Rajasthani artisan plays music at the entrance of the Meharangarh Fort in Jodhpur, Rajasthan January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>A man walks through a gallery at the Meharangarh Fort in Jodhpur, Rajasthan January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>A security personnel stands guard at the Jaisalmer fort at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan January 13, 2009. The Jaisalmer fort was built in 1156 A.D. by the Bhati Rajput ruler Rawal Jaisal. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>A tourist takes pictures at the Meharangarh Fort at the historic town of Jodhpur, Rajasthan January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>A media person sits inside the premises at the Amber fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Tourists stand at the Amber fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Russian dancers perform during a gala concert at the opening ceremony of the "Year of Russia in India", a Russian culture festival at "Purana Qila" or Old Fort, in New Delhi February 12, 2008. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

<p>A labourer carries a ladder inside Hari Parbat fort after it was opened to public on the World Heritage Day in Srinagar April 18, 2007. The Hari Parbat fort built by an Afghan governor Atta Mohammed Khan in 1808 AD and positioned on top of a hill is thrown open to the general public after a gap of seventeen years of separatist rebellion in the Himalayan region, authorities said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>The old quarters of Srinagar city is seen through the window of Hari Parbat fort after it was opened to public on the World Heritage Day in Srinagar April 18, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>A woman squats near stone carvings at Amber Fort, a popular tourist , in Jaipur, Rajasthan, March 24, 2006. REUTERS/Files</p>

<p>A vendor plays a flute as he tries to attract people to buy flutes in front of "Hawa Mahal", also known as "Palace of Winds" in Jaipur, Rajasthan, August 15, 2010. Hawa Mahal was built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh, designed by Lal Chand Usta in the form of the crown of Lord Krishna and has five stories and is constructed of red and pink sandstone. The side facing the street outside the palace complex has 953 small windows. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>Tourists stand at the City Palace in Udaipur, in Rajasthan January 16, 2009. The City Palace contains many antique articles, paintings, decorative furniture and utensils. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Tourists stand in a queue outside the entrance of the City Palace in Udaipur in Rajasthan January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Tourists walk inside the City Palace in Udaipur, in Rajasthan January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Tourists walk in the grounds of the Chittaurgarh Fort in Chittaurgarh in Rajasthan January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>A man with a video camera takes pictures of the ceiling of Umaid Bhawan Palace also running as a five-star deluxe hotel at the historic town of Jodhpur in Rajasthan January 14, 2009. The palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present Maharaja of Jodhpur, this monument has 347 rooms and also serves as the residence of the Jodhpur royal family. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Guests walk through the lobby of Umaid Bhawan Palace also running as a five-star deluxe hotel at the historic town of Jodhpur in Rajasthan January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>A view of the Umaid Bhawan Palace, also operating as a five-star deluxe hotel, is seen at the historic town of Jodhpur, Rajasthan January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Tourists stand inside a museum of the Meharangarh Fort at the historic town of Jodhpur in Rajasthan January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>A man sits inside his shop of Hukkas at the Meharangarh Fort at the historic town of Jodhpur in Rajasthan January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Tourists walk inside the Meharangarh Fort at the historic town of Jodhpur in Rajasthan January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>A general view of the "Jal Mahal" also known as "Water Palace" is seen in Jaipur, Rajasthan January 12, 2009. The Jal Mahal was built by Sawai Pratap Singh in 1799 A.D. in the midst of the Man Sagar Lake and the lake was formed by constructing a dam between the two hills. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Tourists visit Amber palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

<p>A view of the Mubarakh Mandi Palace in Jammu August 23, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files</p>

<p>A girl stands in the premises of the Mubarakh Mandi Palace in Jammu August 23, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files</p>

<p>A worker sweeps the street as a reflection of Hari Palace museum is seen in a puddle of rain water in Jammu July 22, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files</p>

<p>People play in an open area near Leh Palace in Leh June 16, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files</p>

<p>A Buddhist monk looks out the window of Leh Palace in Leh June 16, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files</p>

<p>A man walks past the main entrance of Sovabazar Rajbari (Palace) in Kolkata March 30, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

<p>A man walks through the corridor of Sovabazar Rajbari (Palace) in Kolkata March 30, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

