Indian forts and palaces

A vendor plays a flute as he tries to attract people to buy flutes in front of "Hawa Mahal", also known as "Palace of Winds" in Jaipur, Rajasthan, August 15, 2010. Hawa Mahal was built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh, designed by Lal Chand Usta in the form of the crown of Lord Krishna and has five stories and is constructed of red and pink sandstone. The side facing the street outside the palace complex has 953 small windows. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files