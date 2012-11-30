Indian forts and palaces
A tourist takes pictures through a window of the Amber Fort in Jaipur, capital of Rajasthan, January 23, 2012. The structure known as Amber Fort contains several spectacular buildings and is actually the palace built by the great conqueror Raja Man...more
A tourist takes pictures through a window of the Amber Fort in Jaipur, capital of Rajasthan, January 23, 2012. The structure known as Amber Fort contains several spectacular buildings and is actually the palace built by the great conqueror Raja Man Singh I who ruled from 1590-1614 A.D. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files
A musician plays a traditional instrument to entertain tourists inside the Jaisalmer fort at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan August 18, 2010. The Jaisalmer fort was built in 1156 A.D. by the Bhati Rajput ruler Rawal Jaisal. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files more
A musician plays a traditional instrument to entertain tourists inside the Jaisalmer fort at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan August 18, 2010. The Jaisalmer fort was built in 1156 A.D. by the Bhati Rajput ruler Rawal Jaisal. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A view of the Meharangarh Fort is seen at the historic town of Jodhpur in Rajasthan January 14, 2009. The fort was built by Rao Jodhaa in 1459 and it is situated about 400-feet above the city with 117-feet high walls that dominate the surrounding...more
A view of the Meharangarh Fort is seen at the historic town of Jodhpur in Rajasthan January 14, 2009. The fort was built by Rao Jodhaa in 1459 and it is situated about 400-feet above the city with 117-feet high walls that dominate the surrounding plains. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
The Chittaurgarh Fort is illuminated at Chittaurgarh, Rajasthan January 15, 2009. The fort was initially built between the 5th and 8th century and there are several temples, reservoirs, and palaces inside the complex of the fort. REUTERS/Vijay...more
The Chittaurgarh Fort is illuminated at Chittaurgarh, Rajasthan January 15, 2009. The fort was initially built between the 5th and 8th century and there are several temples, reservoirs, and palaces inside the complex of the fort. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
A security personnel stands guard at the Jaisalmer fort at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan January 13, 2009. The Jaisalmer fort was built in 1156 A.D. by the Bhati Rajput ruler Rawal Jaisal. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
A security personnel stands guard at the Jaisalmer fort at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan January 13, 2009. The Jaisalmer fort was built in 1156 A.D. by the Bhati Rajput ruler Rawal Jaisal. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
A labourer carries a ladder inside Hari Parbat fort after it was opened to public on the World Heritage Day in Srinagar April 18, 2007. The Hari Parbat fort built by an Afghan governor Atta Mohammed Khan in 1808 AD and positioned on top of a hill is...more
A labourer carries a ladder inside Hari Parbat fort after it was opened to public on the World Heritage Day in Srinagar April 18, 2007. The Hari Parbat fort built by an Afghan governor Atta Mohammed Khan in 1808 AD and positioned on top of a hill is thrown open to the general public after a gap of seventeen years of separatist rebellion in the Himalayan region, authorities said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A vendor plays a flute as he tries to attract people to buy flutes in front of "Hawa Mahal", also known as "Palace of Winds" in Jaipur, Rajasthan, August 15, 2010. Hawa Mahal was built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh, designed by Lal Chand...more
A vendor plays a flute as he tries to attract people to buy flutes in front of "Hawa Mahal", also known as "Palace of Winds" in Jaipur, Rajasthan, August 15, 2010. Hawa Mahal was built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh, designed by Lal Chand Usta in the form of the crown of Lord Krishna and has five stories and is constructed of red and pink sandstone. The side facing the street outside the palace complex has 953 small windows. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A man with a video camera takes pictures of the ceiling of Umaid Bhawan Palace also running as a five-star deluxe hotel at the historic town of Jodhpur in Rajasthan January 14, 2009. The palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the...more
A man with a video camera takes pictures of the ceiling of Umaid Bhawan Palace also running as a five-star deluxe hotel at the historic town of Jodhpur in Rajasthan January 14, 2009. The palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present Maharaja of Jodhpur, this monument has 347 rooms and also serves as the residence of the Jodhpur royal family. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
A general view of the "Jal Mahal" also known as "Water Palace" is seen in Jaipur, Rajasthan January 12, 2009. The Jal Mahal was built by Sawai Pratap Singh in 1799 A.D. in the midst of the Man Sagar Lake and the lake was formed by constructing a dam...more
A general view of the "Jal Mahal" also known as "Water Palace" is seen in Jaipur, Rajasthan January 12, 2009. The Jal Mahal was built by Sawai Pratap Singh in 1799 A.D. in the midst of the Man Sagar Lake and the lake was formed by constructing a dam between the two hills. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
