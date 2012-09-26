Indian Graffiti
A man rides a bicycle in front of graffiti during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man rides a bicycle in front of graffiti during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child living with his family on a pavement stands in front of a wall covered with graffiti in Mumbai December 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A child living with his family on a pavement stands in front of a wall covered with graffiti in Mumbai December 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A homeless family sits in front of wall graffiti in Mumbai December 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A homeless family sits in front of wall graffiti in Mumbai December 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
An umbrella belonging to street dwellers hangs next to graffiti about H1N1 influenza on a street side wall in Mumbai September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
An umbrella belonging to street dwellers hangs next to graffiti about H1N1 influenza on a street side wall in Mumbai September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A man walks past graffiti about H1N1 influenza on a street side wall in Mumbai September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A man walks past graffiti about H1N1 influenza on a street side wall in Mumbai September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A child walks past graffiti on a street side wall in Mumbai September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A child walks past graffiti on a street side wall in Mumbai September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A street dweller cooks in front of graffiti against the H1N1 influenza, at a streetside wall in Mumbai August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A street dweller cooks in front of graffiti against the H1N1 influenza, at a streetside wall in Mumbai August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Street dwellers take rest in front of graffiti displaying pop star Michael Jackson at a streetside wall in Mumbai August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Street dwellers take rest in front of graffiti displaying pop star Michael Jackson at a streetside wall in Mumbai August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A woman walks past graffiti depicting late pop star Michael Jackson, on a street in Mumbai August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A woman walks past graffiti depicting late pop star Michael Jackson, on a street in Mumbai August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A woman walks past graffiti demanding a state of Gorkhaland during an indefinite strike at Sukuna village in Darjeeling July 13, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman walks past graffiti demanding a state of Gorkhaland during an indefinite strike at Sukuna village in Darjeeling July 13, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man sleeps in front of graffiti in Kolkata April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A man sleeps in front of graffiti in Kolkata April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A man creates graffiti on a wall on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising in Mcleodgunj March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A man creates graffiti on a wall on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising in Mcleodgunj March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A worker walks past grafitti, used as part of a film shooting set in a studio, in Mumbai July 2, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A worker walks past grafitti, used as part of a film shooting set in a studio, in Mumbai July 2, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A man walks past grafitti, used as part of a film shooting set in a studio, in Mumbai July 2, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A man walks past grafitti, used as part of a film shooting set in a studio, in Mumbai July 2, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A child plays on roadside pavement in Mumbai May 10, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
A child plays on roadside pavement in Mumbai May 10, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
A boy breaks a wall of a closed Union Carbide factory painted with a skull in Bhopal December 2, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
A boy breaks a wall of a closed Union Carbide factory painted with a skull in Bhopal December 2, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
Communist supporters walk by a poster painted with anti-American graffiti during an anti-war protest in Kolkata, capital of communist-ruled West Bengal state September 1, 2004. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Communist supporters walk by a poster painted with anti-American graffiti during an anti-war protest in Kolkata, capital of communist-ruled West Bengal state September 1, 2004. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Wall graffiti lampoons former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee in Kolkata, April 28, 2004. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Wall graffiti lampoons former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee in Kolkata, April 28, 2004. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A street urchin carrying his day's supply of vegetables sits near graffiti written by participants in the fourth World Social Forum in Bombay January 14, 2003. REUTERS/STR New
A street urchin carrying his day's supply of vegetables sits near graffiti written by participants in the fourth World Social Forum in Bombay January 14, 2003. REUTERS/STR New
A cyclist rides past anti-globalisation graffiti at the venue of the World Social Forum in Bombay January 15, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A cyclist rides past anti-globalisation graffiti at the venue of the World Social Forum in Bombay January 15, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A rickshaw-puller waits for customers in front of graffiti of Nobel Peace Prize-winner Mother Teresa in Kolkata on August 14, 2002. REUTERS/Reuters Photographer
A rickshaw-puller waits for customers in front of graffiti of Nobel Peace Prize-winner Mother Teresa in Kolkata on August 14, 2002. REUTERS/Reuters Photographer
A vendor carrying coloured decorations for Diwali walks past religious graffiti painted on a wall in New Delhi November 5. REUTERS/Reuters Photographer
A vendor carrying coloured decorations for Diwali walks past religious graffiti painted on a wall in New Delhi November 5. REUTERS/Reuters Photographer
Youths paint decorative graffiti on a wall for the upcoming millennium celebrations in Calcutta on December 30. REUTERS/Reuters Photographer
Youths paint decorative graffiti on a wall for the upcoming millennium celebrations in Calcutta on December 30. REUTERS/Reuters Photographer
A Kashmiri Muslim man crosses a deserted road marked with graffiti during a curfew in Srinagar July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri Muslim man crosses a deserted road marked with graffiti during a curfew in Srinagar July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A woman sits under a tree next to a logo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kolkata May 11, 2011. The graffiti says: "Vote on this symbol". REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman sits under a tree next to a logo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kolkata May 11, 2011. The graffiti says: "Vote on this symbol". REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Pedestrians walk past graffiti that was painted after the 2008 attacks, outside a Hindu crematorium in Mumbai July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Pedestrians walk past graffiti that was painted after the 2008 attacks, outside a Hindu crematorium in Mumbai July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A policeman stands guard in front a closed shop marked with graffiti during a curfew on Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A policeman stands guard in front a closed shop marked with graffiti during a curfew on Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Next Slideshows
Profile: Katy Perry
Katy Perry is named Billboard's Woman of the Year.
Obama on TV
The President making the television rounds.
iHeartRadio Music Festival
Highlights from the two-day iHeartRadio Music Festival.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.