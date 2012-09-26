Edition:
Indian Graffiti

<p>A man rides a bicycle in front of graffiti during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A child living with his family on a pavement stands in front of a wall covered with graffiti in Mumbai December 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>A homeless family sits in front of wall graffiti in Mumbai December 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>An umbrella belonging to street dwellers hangs next to graffiti about H1N1 influenza on a street side wall in Mumbai September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>A man walks past graffiti about H1N1 influenza on a street side wall in Mumbai September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>A child walks past graffiti on a street side wall in Mumbai September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>A street dweller cooks in front of graffiti against the H1N1 influenza, at a streetside wall in Mumbai August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>Street dwellers take rest in front of graffiti displaying pop star Michael Jackson at a streetside wall in Mumbai August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>A woman walks past graffiti depicting late pop star Michael Jackson, on a street in Mumbai August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>A woman walks past graffiti demanding a state of Gorkhaland during an indefinite strike at Sukuna village in Darjeeling July 13, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A man sleeps in front of graffiti in Kolkata April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

<p>A man creates graffiti on a wall on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising in Mcleodgunj March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A worker walks past grafitti, used as part of a film shooting set in a studio, in Mumbai July 2, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>A man walks past grafitti, used as part of a film shooting set in a studio, in Mumbai July 2, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>A child plays on roadside pavement in Mumbai May 10, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

<p>A boy breaks a wall of a closed Union Carbide factory painted with a skull in Bhopal December 2, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar</p>

<p>Communist supporters walk by a poster painted with anti-American graffiti during an anti-war protest in Kolkata, capital of communist-ruled West Bengal state September 1, 2004. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

<p>Wall graffiti lampoons former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee in Kolkata, April 28, 2004. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

<p>A street urchin carrying his day's supply of vegetables sits near graffiti written by participants in the fourth World Social Forum in Bombay January 14, 2003. REUTERS/STR New</p>

<p>A cyclist rides past anti-globalisation graffiti at the venue of the World Social Forum in Bombay January 15, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>A rickshaw-puller waits for customers in front of graffiti of Nobel Peace Prize-winner Mother Teresa in Kolkata on August 14, 2002. REUTERS/Reuters Photographer</p>

<p>A vendor carrying coloured decorations for Diwali walks past religious graffiti painted on a wall in New Delhi November 5. REUTERS/Reuters Photographer</p>

<p>Youths paint decorative graffiti on a wall for the upcoming millennium celebrations in Calcutta on December 30. REUTERS/Reuters Photographer</p>

<p>A Kashmiri Muslim man crosses a deserted road marked with graffiti during a curfew in Srinagar July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A woman sits under a tree next to a logo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kolkata May 11, 2011. The graffiti says: "Vote on this symbol". REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Pedestrians walk past graffiti that was painted after the 2008 attacks, outside a Hindu crematorium in Mumbai July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A policeman stands guard in front a closed shop marked with graffiti during a curfew on Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

