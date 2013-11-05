Indian Mars Mission
India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern Indian city of Chennai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A technician monitors the functions of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, before its launch at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern Indian city of Chennai...more
A technician monitors the functions of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, before its launch at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern Indian city of Chennai October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Men stand next to the India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, before its launch at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern Indian city of Chennai October 30,...more
Men stand next to the India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, before its launch at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern Indian city of Chennai October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An Indian security personnel officer walks in front of the India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, before its launch at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern...more
An Indian security personnel officer walks in front of the India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, before its launch at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern Indian city of Chennai, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian security personnel stand guard in front of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, before its launch at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern Indian city...more
Indian security personnel stand guard in front of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, before its launch at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern Indian city of Chennai October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian security personnel stand guard inside the control station before the launch of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the...more
Indian security personnel stand guard inside the control station before the launch of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern Indian city of Chennai October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
K. Radhakrishnan, head of the state-run Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), holds a model of the Mars orbiter after its launch at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern Indian city of Chennai,...more
K. Radhakrishnan, head of the state-run Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), holds a model of the Mars orbiter after its launch at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern Indian city of Chennai, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
K. Radhakrishnan, head of the state-run Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) addresses the media after the launch of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota,...more
K. Radhakrishnan, head of the state-run Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) addresses the media after the launch of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern Indian city of Chennai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, blasts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern Indian city of Chennai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
