Tue Nov 5, 2013

Indian Mars Mission

<p>India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern Indian city of Chennai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>A technician monitors the functions of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, before its launch at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern Indian city of Chennai October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Men stand next to the India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, before its launch at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern Indian city of Chennai October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>An Indian security personnel officer walks in front of the India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, before its launch at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern Indian city of Chennai, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern Indian city of Chennai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Indian security personnel stand guard in front of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, before its launch at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern Indian city of Chennai October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Indian security personnel stand guard inside the control station before the launch of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern Indian city of Chennai October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>K. Radhakrishnan, head of the state-run Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), holds a model of the Mars orbiter after its launch at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern Indian city of Chennai, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>K. Radhakrishnan, head of the state-run Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) addresses the media after the launch of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern Indian city of Chennai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, blasts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern Indian city of Chennai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, blasts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of the southern Indian city of Chennai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

