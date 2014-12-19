Indian Ocean Tsunami - 10 years on
Tourists walk behind a faded sign warning of tsunami hazard in Khao Lak, December 15, 2014. Ahead of the anniversary of the 2004 tsunami, experts and officials say key weaknesses remain across the region in the system designed to warn people of the...more
Soe, the eight-year-old daughter of a fisherman from Myanmar, rests in a hammock outside her family home in Ban Nam Khem December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Foreign tourists walk on a small beach with fallen big trees and damage still visible from the 2004 tsunami in Khao Lak, in Phang Nga province, north of the resort island of Phuket, December 14, 2014. Thailand prepares to mark the tenth anniversary...more
A migrant fisherman from Myanmar prepares to go fishing on his small boat in Ban Nam Khem, December 14, 2014. Ban Nam Khem, a small fishing village on Thailand's Andaman Sea coast and home to a large migrant workers' community, lost nearly half of...more
Buddhist monks look at the Thai navy police boat which was swept over a mile inland during the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami as they visit a memorial in Khao Lak, in Thailand's Phang Nga province, north of the resort island of Phuket, December 14, 2014....more
Migrant fishermen from Myanmar clean equipment after returning from the ocean to Ban Nam Khem, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Foreign tourists walk on a small beach with fallen trees and damage still visible from the 2004 tsunami in Khao Lak, in Phang Nga province, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A pair of flip-flops are left on a small wooden boat that ferries villagers and tourists from Ban Nam Khem December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A tourist enters the ocean in Khao Lak, Phang Nga province December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tourists take a picture of themselves at Patong beach which was badly hit by 2004 tsunami in Phuket, one of Asia's premier resort islands, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tourists are seen at Patong beach which was badly hit by 2004 tsunami in Phuket, one of Asia's premier resort islands, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Local people rest in hammocks in Ban Nam Khem, December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Manee, the 45-year-old wife of an unemployed fisherman from Myanmar, prepares betel nuts after showing pictures of her children killed in the 2004 tsunami at her home in Ban Nam Khem, December 13, 2014. Manee lost her three children aged three, four...more
A son of a migrant fisherman from Myanmar rests in a hammock at a former shrimp warehouse where his family lives in Ban Nam Khem, December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A barber is reflected in a mirror as he cuts a customer's hair at his shop in Ban Nam Khem, December 13, 2014. Therasak, a local barber who survived the 2004 tsunami with his family members, returned to the village soon after the disaster but says...more
A child is reflected in a mirror at barber's home in Ban Nam Khem, December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A worker paints flag poles at the Tsunami Victims Cemetery outside Ban Nam Khem in Phang Nga province, about 110 km (68 miles) north of the resort island of Phuket, December 16, 2014. Tsunami monuments are being refurbished and grass around victims'...more
A man looks into the Tsunami Victims Cemetery as a worker painting flag poles casts a shadow outside Ban Nam Khem, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A memorial plaque is left at the Tsunami Victims Cemetery outside Ban Nam Khem, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Gravestones are seen at the Tsunami Victims Cemetery near the former identification centre outside Ban Nam Khem, December 12, 2014. Over 400 bodies of victims of the 2004 tsunami, including 369 still unidentified, are buried in the cemetery across...more
An open metal coffin is seen as a worker paints flag poles at the Tsunami Victims Cemetery outside Ban Nam Khem, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Dogs are seen at a crematorium at the former tsunami victims identification centre near Ban Nam Khem, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A chair and urns are seen behind a crematorium at the former tsunami victims identification centre near Ban Nam Khem, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man who lives with his dogs at the former tsunami victims identification centre dismantles a wooden frame near Ban Nam Khem, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A dog is seen behind stretchers on wheels at the former tsunami victims identification centre near Ban Nam Khem, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Religious statues are seen at a spirit house at the former tsunami victims identification centre near Ban Nam Khem, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Pictures of victims are seen at the former tsunami victims identification centre near Ban Nam Khem, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A visitor walks on a wave-shaped tsunami monument in Ban Nam Khem, December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Dense vegetation is seen around an abandoned hotel that was destroyed in the 2004 tsunami in Khao Lak, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
Behind the wheel in Kabul
In Kabul's private driving schools, students pay a $60 fee for a 45-day course, which includes oral and practical driving tests at the country's Traffic...
On the banks of North Korea
The Yalu River provides a unique vantage point for photographers to glimpse life inside the secretive state.
Pictures of the year: Animals
Our most captivating animal pictures of 2014.
Life in Cuba
Daily life on the communist-ruled island.
MORE IN PICTURES
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.