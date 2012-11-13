Indian pole gymnastics
A girl practices a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. Mallakhamb is an ancient Indian sport which originated as a complementary exercise for wrestling, but is now practiced as...more
A girl practices a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. Mallakhamb is an ancient Indian sport which originated as a complementary exercise for wrestling, but is now practiced as a sport in itself. The name is a combination of the words "malla", which means athlete or strong man, and "khamba", which means pole. Athletes perform a variety of yogic and gymnastic poses while suspended from a rope or on a pole. Practitioners say that the sport not only develops a healthy and strong body, but also strengthens willpower and helps compose the mind. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A boy carries a bucket of powder and a bottle of castor oil, both of which are used to increase friction, during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A boy carries a gymnastic mattress during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A boy performs a Mallakhamb pose on a pole as others watch at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Girls practise a Mallakhamb "pyramid" pose in the shape of a crown while suspended at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A boy sits on top of a mattress as he watches others perform during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A boy helps another stretch on a mat as they warm up before a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A boy walks under a statue of Balambhatta Dada Deodhar, founder of the modern version of Mallakhamb, before a class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A boy hangs from a bar during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A group of boys prepare to set up a Mallakhamb pole during a class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Girls practise a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An instructor watches children performing during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A boy stretches while waiting for his instructor during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Boys line up before performing Mallakhamb at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A boy runs on a manually operated treadmill to warm up as another practises handstands before a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A girl practices a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A girl with painted fingernails holds onto a rope before performing a Mallakhamb pose at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A group of girls hang from parallel bars during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Boys laugh during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A girl practices a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A boy with powder applied on his hands grabs onto a Mallakhamb pole during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A boy performs a Mallakhamb pose on a pole as others watch at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A boy performs a Mallakhamb pose on a pole at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
