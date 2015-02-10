Indian Shi'ites at Israeli shrine

A Shi'ite Muslim pilgrim from India adjusts his robe during a visit at a shrine, located on the grounds of Barzilai Medical Center in the coastal town of Ashkelon February 8, 2015. The Israeli hospital, known mainly for treating the casualties of...more

A Shi'ite Muslim pilgrim from India adjusts his robe during a visit at a shrine, located on the grounds of Barzilai Medical Center in the coastal town of Ashkelon February 8, 2015. The Israeli hospital, known mainly for treating the casualties of conflict in the nearby Gaza Strip, is home to a tomb where, in the view of some Shi'ite Muslims, the head of Hussein ibn Ali, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, lay interred for centuries following his death in battle. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close