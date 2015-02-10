Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 10, 2015 | 3:25pm IST

Indian Shi'ites at Israeli shrine

A Shi'ite Muslim pilgrim from India adjusts his robe during a visit at a shrine, located on the grounds of Barzilai Medical Center in the coastal town of Ashkelon February 8, 2015. The Israeli hospital, known mainly for treating the casualties of conflict in the nearby Gaza Strip, is home to a tomb where, in the view of some Shi'ite Muslims, the head of Hussein ibn Ali, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, lay interred for centuries following his death in battle. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims from India leave after praying at a shrine located on the grounds of Barzilai Medical Center in the coastal town of Ashkelon February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
A Shi'ite Muslim pilgrim from India takes a photo with her phone during a visit to a shrine, located on the grounds of Barzilai Medical Center in the coastal town of Ashkelon February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims from India pray at a shrine, located on the grounds of Barzilai Medical Center in the coastal town of Ashkelon February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims from India pray at a shrine, located on the grounds of Barzilai Medical Center in the coastal town of Ashkelon February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims from India pray at a shrine, located on the grounds of Barzilai Medical Center in the coastal town of Ashkelon February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims from India pray at a shrine, located on the grounds of Barzilai Medical Center in the coastal town of Ashkelon February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims from India visit a shrine, located on the grounds of Barzilai Medical Center in the coastal town of Ashkelon February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
A Shi'ite Muslim pilgrim from India prays at a shrine, located on the grounds of Barzilai Medical Center in the coastal town of Ashkelon February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims from India clean a marble enclosure marking a shrine, located on the grounds of Barzilai Medical Center in the coastal town of Ashkelon February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims from India clean a marble enclosure marking a shrine, located on the grounds of Barzilai Medical Center in the coastal town of Ashkelon February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims from India clean a marble enclosure marking a shrine, located on the grounds of Barzilai Medical Center in the coastal town of Ashkelon February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims from India pray at a shrine located on the grounds of Barzilai Medical Center in the coastal town of Ashkelon February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
