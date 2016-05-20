Edition:
Indian summer

A man carries an air cooler on the back of a motorbike in Ahmedabad, India May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman shields her face from the sun as she rides her scooter in Ahmedabad, India May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman gets a drink of water from an earthenware pot at a public water station in Ahmedabad, India May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman splashes water on her face to cool down at a public water station in Ahmedabad, India May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A shepherd tries to control his buffalo in a pond on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Women from various villages carry steel pots on their heads during a protest rally demanding equal rights of water distribution, according to a media release, in Mumbai, India May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Men rest under the shade of a tree on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A worker of an ice factory loads an ice bar onto a truck on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A boy cools off under a water fountain on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A driver sleeps under a parked truck on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Agartala, India, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A woman labourer drinks water on a hot summer day at the construction site of a highway on the outskirts of Agartala, India, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Local residents fill their empty containers with water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man bathes his buffalo in a pond on a hot summer day in Agartala, India May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A man sleeps next to drinking water taps on a hot summer afternoon in Mumbai, India May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Boys jump into a step well, built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya, to cool off on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Women sit under a fountain to cool off at a water park on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People play on a beach along the Arabian Sea on a hot summer day in Mumbai, India, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A boy floats in a pond to cool off on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Boys bathe at concrete water pens to cool off under a flyover in a slum area on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A girl carries a jerrycan filled with drinking water in a slum area on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

People relax after applying mud on their bodies to cool off on a hot summer day on the banks of the Kanchon Mala lake in the outskirt of Agartala, India, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Boys cool off under a water fountain on a hot summer evening in New Delhi, India, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man walks through a dried-up Sarkhej lake on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman bathes at a roadside municipal tap in a slum area on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A boy somersaults as he practices diving on the banks of the Yamuna river on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A boy somersaults in the waters of the Yamuna river on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man bathes at an open air laundry on a hot day in Mumbai, India, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A young girl carries bottles filled with drinking water beside the railway station in Agartala, India, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Vehicles driving along a road are seen through heat haze in Chandigarh, India, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Young girls carry containers filled with drinking water beside the railway station in Agartala, India, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A labourer drinks water as another looks on, on a hot summer day at a grain market in Chandigarh, India April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A child sleeps in a hammock along a sidewalk on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A boy jumps into a pond to cool off on a hot summer day in Agartala, India, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A man sleeps in a traffic policeman's booth on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A boy jumps into the Ganges river to cool off on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man bathes in the waters of river Yamuna during a hot summer day in the old quarter of Delhi, India, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Hindu devotee uses a cloth filter as he drinks water from the Ganges river on a hot summer morning in Allahabad, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A boy jumps into the Sabarmati river to cool off on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A boy dives into the Sabarmati river to cool off on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man takes a bath from a leaking water pipe on a hot summer morning in Allahabad, India, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A boy covered with a mosquito net sleeps in a cot on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man sleeps on a water pipeline along the banks of Yamuna river on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man bathes by the roadside on a hot day in New Delhi, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man bathes by the roadside on a hot day in New Delhi, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

