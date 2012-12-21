Indian wedding bands

A boy watches members of a brass band perform at a wedding procession in New Delhi November 18, 2012. The wedding season in India lasts for about four months and during wedding celebrations the bridegroom's family normally hires a brass band service to play at the wedding procession, in which the groom's family dances all the way to the wedding venue where the bride's family waits to receive them. The members of the band come together during wedding season to perform and earn around $10-12 per wedding. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal