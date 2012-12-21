Indian wedding bands
Members of a brass band stroll on an empty street while they wait to perform at a wedding procession in New Delhi December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Members of a brass band distribute money they got as tip from the relatives and friends of a groom after performing at a wedding procession in New Delhi November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Members of the brass band play as fireworks are set off during a wedding procession in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Relatives and friends of a groom dance during a wedding procession in New Delhi November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Atar Singh, 45, a member of a brass band, pauses as his other members perform during a wedding procession in New Delhi December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A member of a brass band holds a board displaying the names of a bride and her groom during a wedding procession in New Delhi December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Members of a brass band stand next to a portable chandelier used to illuminate a wedding procession in New Delhi November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Members of a brass band rest against a wall as they wait to perform at a wedding procession in New Delhi December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Members of a brass band watch a movie on a mobile phone as they wait to perform at a wedding procession in New Delhi December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A boy watches members of a brass band perform at a wedding procession in New Delhi November 18, 2012. The wedding season in India lasts for about four months and during wedding celebrations the bridegroom's family normally hires a brass band service...more
A boy watches members of a brass band perform at a wedding procession in New Delhi November 18, 2012. The wedding season in India lasts for about four months and during wedding celebrations the bridegroom's family normally hires a brass band service to play at the wedding procession, in which the groom's family dances all the way to the wedding venue where the bride's family waits to receive them. The members of the band come together during wedding season to perform and earn around $10-12 per wedding. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A member of a brass band adjusts his colleague's headdress before performing at a wedding procession in New Delhi November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A member of a brass band takes a picture of his colleague before performing at a wedding procession in New Delhi November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Members of a brass band play cards as they wait to perform at a wedding procession in New Delhi November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Members of a brass band walk past a residential building to perform at a wedding procession in New Delhi November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Member of a brass band drink tea at a tea shop while they wait to perform at a wedding procession in New Delhi December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Members of a brass band sit on a bus on their way to perform at a wedding procession in New Delhi December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Members of a brass band wait to board a bus on their way to perform at a wedding procession in New Delhi November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A member of a brass band leaves a basement of a residential building to perform at a wedding procession in New Delhi November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Musical instruments hang on the wall of a basement as a member of a brass band gets ready to perform at the wedding procession in New Delhi December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Rafiq Mohammed, 25, a member of a brass band, rests in a basement of a residential building before leaving to perform at a wedding procession in New Delhi November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Members of a brass band practice in an empty space outside a residential area in New Delhi December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Members of a brass band practice in an empty space outside a residential area in New Delhi December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Members of a brass band walk through the bushes after their practice session outside a residential area in New Delhi December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Members of a brass band rest in a basement of a residential building in New Delhi December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Abhishek Kumar, 23, a member of a brass band, stands outside a groom's house while he waits to perform at a wedding procession in New Delhi November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A member of a brass band watches a video clip on his mobile phone as he waits to perform at a wedding procession in New Delhi November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A man dances during a wedding procession in New Delhi November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A girl watches members of a brass band perform at a wedding procession in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Relatives and friends of a groom dance during a wedding procession in New Delhi December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Relatives and friends of a groom dance during a wedding procession in New Delhi December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Members of a brass band are reflected in their office window in New Delhi November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Members of a brass band are reflected in a glass while standing outside their office in New Delhi November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
