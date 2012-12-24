Indian Winter
A labourer rests on a cold winter morning as others work beside a burning oven to make fertilizer ingredients out of scrap leather at a roadside factory in Kolkata December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Kashmiri boatman ferries people across the Jehlum river amid fog on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri girl stands on the roof of her houseboat as she hangs a cage containing a parrot on a wire, during a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri man washes radishes in a boat on a cold winter day in Srinagar December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri workers make rice at a restaurant on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
a Kashmiri man warms his hand over a fire on a street on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri man walks with a sack filled with fodder for his cattle on a cold winter day in Srinagar December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A man practises yoga amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Joggers stand amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
