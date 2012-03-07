Edition:
India
Indians at Madame Tussauds

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit (L) poses with a waxwork model of herself at Madame Tussauds in London March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit (L) poses with a waxwork model of herself at Madame Tussauds in London March 7, 2012.

Madhuri Dixit (L) poses with a waxwork model of herself at Madame Tussauds in London March 7, 2012.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapur (L) stands with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, northern England October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

Bollywood star Kareena Kapur (L) stands with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, northern England October 27, 2011.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapur (L) stands with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, northern England October 27, 2011.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapur (L) stands with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, northern England October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar poses with his wax statue made by Madame Tussauds London museum, during its unveiling in Mumbai April 13, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar poses with his wax statue made by Madame Tussauds London museum, during its unveiling in Mumbai April 13, 2009.

Amitabh Bachchan poses with his wax figure in Macau June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Amitabh Bachchan poses with his wax figure in Macau June 11, 2009.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) stands next to his waxwork model at Madame Tussauds in London April 3, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran/Files

Actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) stands next to his waxwork model at Madame Tussauds in London April 3, 2007.

