Indians at Madame Tussauds
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit (L) poses with a waxwork model of herself at Madame Tussauds in London March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit (L) poses with a waxwork model of herself at Madame Tussauds in London March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
adhuri Dixit (L) poses with a waxwork model of herself at Madame Tussauds in London March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
adhuri Dixit (L) poses with a waxwork model of herself at Madame Tussauds in London March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Bollywood star Kareena Kapur (L) stands with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, northern England October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files
Bollywood star Kareena Kapur (L) stands with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, northern England October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files
Bollywood star Kareena Kapur (L) stands with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, northern England October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Bollywood star Kareena Kapur (L) stands with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, northern England October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar poses with his wax statue made by Madame Tussauds London museum, during its unveiling in Mumbai April 13, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar poses with his wax statue made by Madame Tussauds London museum, during its unveiling in Mumbai April 13, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Amitabh Bachchan poses with his wax figure in Macau June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Amitabh Bachchan poses with his wax figure in Macau June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) stands next to his waxwork model at Madame Tussauds in London April 3, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran/Files
Actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) stands next to his waxwork model at Madame Tussauds in London April 3, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran/Files
Next Slideshows
India assembly elections
SP sweeps UP polls as Rahul Gandhi failed to deliver a promised comeback for the Congress.
Tornadoes ravage Midwest
Powerful storms rip across several states.
Free maternity ambulance service
A free maternity ambulance service called "Janani Express" in Madhya Pradesh is trying to increase the number of babies born in clinics.
Putin returns
Vladimir Putin triumphs in Russia's presidential election, but his opponents complain of widespread fraud, refusing to recognize the results.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.