Pictures | Wed Nov 21, 2012 | 7:50pm IST

Indians cheer death of Kasab

<p>People hold a placard and pictures of Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, as they celebrate in Ahmedabad November 21, 2012. India executed Kasab, the lone survivor of a militant squad that killed 166 people in a rampage through the financial capital Mumbai in 2008, hanging him on Wednesday just days before the fourth anniversary of the attack. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

<p>A man holds a picture of Mohammad Ajmal Kasab with a noose, as he celebrates Kasab's execution, in Ahmedabad November 21, 2012. India executed Kasab, the lone survivor of a militant squad that killed 166 people in a rampage through the financial capital Mumbai in 2008, hanging him on Wednesday just days before the fourth anniversary of the attack. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

<p>People hold flares and wave India's national flag as they celebrate after India hanged Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, in Ahmedabad November 21, 2012. India executed Kasab, the lone survivor of a militant squad that killed 166 people in a rampage through the financial capital Mumbai in 2008, hanging him on Wednesday just days before the fourth anniversary of the attack. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

<p>People celebrate after India hanged Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, in Ahmedabad November 21, 2012. India hanged Kasab, the only militant to have survived the 2008 attacks on the financial capital Mumbai, the Home Ministry said on Wednesday. The placard reads, "End of Terror, End of Kasab". REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

<p>Supporters of the hardline Hindu group Bajrang Dal, eat sweets as they celebrate after India hanged Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, in Allahabad November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash </p>

<p>Supporters of the hardline Hindu group Bajrang Dal, dance while wearing pictures of Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, amid smoke caused by fire crackers during the celebrations in New Delhi November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>People hold pictures of Mohammad Ajmal Kasab and India's national flag as they burn fire crackers during celebrations in Agartala, capital of Tripura November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>People hold pictures of Mohammad Ajmal Kasab with a noose and flutter India's national flag during the celebrations in Agartala, capital of Tripura November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey </p>

<p>Members of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) step on pictures of Mohammad Ajmal Kasab with a noose during the celebrations in Mumbai November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Supporters of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party drag an effigy of Mohammad Ajmal Kasab outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station, which was one of the targets of the 26/11 attacks, in Mumbai November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Supporters of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party hang an effigy of Mohammad Ajmal Kasab outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station, which was one of the targets of the 26/11 attacks, in Mumbai November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A staff member displays a bullet hole in the wall of Leopold Cafe, which was one of the targets of the 26/11 attacks, in Mumbai November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Pigeons fly outside the Taj Mahal Hotel, which was one of the targets of the 26/11 attacks, in Mumbai November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Members of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold pictures of Mohammad Ajmal Kasab with a noose during the celebrations in Mumbai November 21, 2012. India secretly executed Kasab, the lone survivor of a Pakistan-based militant squad on Wednesday, just days before the fourth anniversary of an attack that killed 166 people in a rampage through the financial capital of Mumbai. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

