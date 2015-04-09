Indians Evacuated From Yemen
Indian evacuees from Yemen arrive at the international airport in Mumbai April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Indian evacuees from Yemen are helped by officials after they arrive at the international airport in Mumbai April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Indian evacuees from Yemen are helped by officials after they arrive at the international airport in Mumbai April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Men (holding luggage), who were among 11 Indians evacuated by Pakistani naval ship from Yemen, are escorted to a vehicle after their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man, who was among 11 Indians evacuated by Pakistani naval ship from Yemen, speaks with the media upon his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man waits for his family who were evacuated from Yemen at the international airport in Mumbai April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian evacuees from Yemen, arrive at the international airport in Mumbai April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An evacuee family from Yemen, waits for a taxi after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Officials work as evacuees from Yemen arrive at the international airport in Mumbai April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man kisses his daughter, who was evacuated from Yemen, at the international airport in Mumbai April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A relative waits for the arrival of an Indian evacuee from Yemen, at the international airport in Mumbai April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An evacuee family from Yemen walks towards a taxi after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An evacuee from Yemen hugs his grandson after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An evacuee from Yemen hugs her son after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A relative waits for an Indian evacuee from Yemen, at the international airport in Mumbai April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian evacuees from Yemen, arrive at the international airport in Mumbai April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian evacuees from Yemen, gesture as they wait to leave for Hyderabad from Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus railway station, after their arrival in Mumbai April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
