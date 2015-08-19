Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Aug 19, 2015 | 7:25am IST

India's abandoned airport

Dust covered seats are pictured inside the lounge of the Jaisalmer Airport in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 13, 2015. Two-and-a-half years after the completion of a new $17 million terminal building, the airport in Jaisalmer, a small and remote desert city in India's western Rajasthan state, stands empty. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Dust covered seats are pictured inside the lounge of the Jaisalmer Airport in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 13, 2015. Two-and-a-half years after the completion of a new $17 million terminal building, the airport in Jaisalmer, a small...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Dust covered seats are pictured inside the lounge of the Jaisalmer Airport in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 13, 2015. Two-and-a-half years after the completion of a new $17 million terminal building, the airport in Jaisalmer, a small and remote desert city in India's western Rajasthan state, stands empty. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
1 / 20
A signboard is seen outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. Not a single passenger has passed through the gates of an airport big enough to handle more than 300,000 travellers a year, with parking bays for three 180-seater narrow-body jets. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A signboard is seen outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. Not a single passenger has passed through the gates of an airport big enough to handle more than 300,000 travellers a year, with parking bays for three 180-seater narrow-body jets....more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A signboard is seen outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. Not a single passenger has passed through the gates of an airport big enough to handle more than 300,000 travellers a year, with parking bays for three 180-seater narrow-body jets. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
2 / 20
A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. India has spent more than $50 million since 2009 on eight airports that do not receive scheduled flights - white elephants that are a reminder of the pitfalls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he bets on an infrastructure drive to fuel growth. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. India has spent more than $50 million since 2009 on eight airports that do not receive scheduled flights - white elephants that are a reminder of the pitfalls for Prime...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. India has spent more than $50 million since 2009 on eight airports that do not receive scheduled flights - white elephants that are a reminder of the pitfalls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he bets on an infrastructure drive to fuel growth. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
3 / 20
A milestone is seen outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A milestone is seen outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A milestone is seen outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
4 / 20
Basins are pictured in a washroom inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Basins are pictured in a washroom inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Basins are pictured in a washroom inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
5 / 20
A dog walks past the main entrance of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A dog walks past the main entrance of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A dog walks past the main entrance of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
6 / 20
Baggage trolleys are seen at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Baggage trolleys are seen at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Baggage trolleys are seen at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
7 / 20
The exterior view of arrival lounges is seen at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

The exterior view of arrival lounges is seen at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
The exterior view of arrival lounges is seen at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
8 / 20
Solar panels are seen inside the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Solar panels are seen inside the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Solar panels are seen inside the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
9 / 20
Signage is displayed inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Signage is displayed inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Signage is displayed inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
10 / 20
Dust-covered seats are pictured inside the lounge of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Dust-covered seats are pictured inside the lounge of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Dust-covered seats are pictured inside the lounge of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
11 / 20
Bones of dead animals lie in a road outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Bones of dead animals lie in a road outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Bones of dead animals lie in a road outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
12 / 20
A security guard walks outside the arrival lounges at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A security guard walks outside the arrival lounges at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A security guard walks outside the arrival lounges at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
13 / 20
Departure and arrival sections are pictured at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Departure and arrival sections are pictured at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Departure and arrival sections are pictured at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
14 / 20
Signage is displayed inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Signage is displayed inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Signage is displayed inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
15 / 20
Buildings are reflected in a puddle after rain on the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Buildings are reflected in a puddle after rain on the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Buildings are reflected in a puddle after rain on the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
16 / 20
A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
17 / 20
An exit gate of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

An exit gate of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
An exit gate of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
18 / 20
Satellite dishes are seen fixed on the boundary wall of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Satellite dishes are seen fixed on the boundary wall of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Satellite dishes are seen fixed on the boundary wall of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
19 / 20
Stones lie on the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Stones lie on the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Stones lie on the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Communist nation

Communist nation

Next Slideshows

Communist nation

Communist nation

From Vietnam to Cuba via North Korea and Russia, a look at the culture of communism.

18 Aug 2015
Island of migrants

Island of migrants

The Greek island of Kos has been overwhelmed in recent weeks by migrants and refugees trying to enter the EU.

18 Aug 2015
Shark-repelling surfboard

Shark-repelling surfboard

A spate of recent shark attacks has given rise to a new shark-repelling surfboard.

18 Aug 2015
Arctic views

Arctic views

Vistas from inside the Arctic circle.

18 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast