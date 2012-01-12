India's battle against polio
A boy stands next to a polio awareness poster on a street that reads "Polio Sunday-1st February for polio vaccination" at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A boy stands next to a polio awareness poster on a street that reads "Polio Sunday-1st February for polio vaccination" at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A child receives polio drops at a polio booth in Bhopal December 21, 2008. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
A child receives polio drops at a polio booth in Bhopal December 21, 2008. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Domnos Sha, 50, helps his son Chhatu Sha (R), 21, who is suffering from polio, put on his shirt inside their house in Siliguri June 21, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Domnos Sha, 50, helps his son Chhatu Sha (R), 21, who is suffering from polio, put on his shirt inside their house in Siliguri June 21, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A man suffering from polio begs outside a Muslim holy shrine during a Muslim festival in Haldibari February 19, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A man suffering from polio begs outside a Muslim holy shrine during a Muslim festival in Haldibari February 19, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A man suffering from polio smokes amid heavy fog on the outskirts of Siliguri January 2, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A man suffering from polio smokes amid heavy fog on the outskirts of Siliguri January 2, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A man suffering from polio crawls outside a row of closed shops in Siliguri December 8, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A man suffering from polio crawls outside a row of closed shops in Siliguri December 8, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A small Indian girl receives oral polio vaccine from a doctor at a medical point in New Delhi, September 24, 2000.
A small Indian girl receives oral polio vaccine from a doctor at a medical point in New Delhi, September 24, 2000.
M. Gulzar Saifi, who is suffering from polio and appears in the Oscar-nominated documentary "The Final Inch", looks back during a visit to his school at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
M. Gulzar Saifi, who is suffering from polio and appears in the Oscar-nominated documentary "The Final Inch", looks back during a visit to his school at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
M. Gulzar Saifi, who is suffering from polio and appears in the Oscar-nominated documentary "The Final Inch", moves down a street as children watch at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
M. Gulzar Saifi, who is suffering from polio and appears in the Oscar-nominated documentary "The Final Inch", moves down a street as children watch at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Abdul Rasheed (R) and his son Vasim Khan (C), a 10-year-old polio victim, head towards their house with Khan's schoolmates, in Bangalore August 19, 2006. REUTERS/Jagadeesh Nv/Files
Abdul Rasheed (R) and his son Vasim Khan (C), a 10-year-old polio victim, head towards their house with Khan's schoolmates, in Bangalore August 19, 2006. REUTERS/Jagadeesh Nv/Files
Vasim Khan (L), a 10-year-old polio victim, sits with his father Abdul Rasheed in their house in Bangalore August 19, 2006. REUTERS/Jagadeesh Nv/Files
Vasim Khan (L), a 10-year-old polio victim, sits with his father Abdul Rasheed in their house in Bangalore August 19, 2006. REUTERS/Jagadeesh Nv/Files
Next Slideshows
Highlights from CES 2012
A look at the latest gadgets and technology being showcased in Las Vegas at the world's largest consumer electronics trade show.
Detroit Auto Show
The latest models and concepts from the Motor City.
The world's tallest buildings
The tallest skyscrapers in the world right now.
New Jersey tent city
A community of homeless live in the forests near Lakewood.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.