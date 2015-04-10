Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 10, 2015 | 8:06pm IST

India's blue city

The residential area is pictured at dusk at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. Jodhpur, also known as the blue city, was originally home to the highest caste of Hindus, setting them apart from the rest of the population. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The residential area is pictured at dusk at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. Jodhpur, also known as the blue city, was originally home to the highest caste of Hindus, setting them apart from the rest of the population. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
The residential area is pictured at dusk at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. Jodhpur, also known as the blue city, was originally home to the highest caste of Hindus, setting them apart from the rest of the population. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 11
The indigo walls of the chaotic old town have earned Jodhpur the nickname of the blue city -- as opposed to Jaipur, the pink city and Rajasthan's capital. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The indigo walls of the chaotic old town have earned Jodhpur the nickname of the blue city -- as opposed to Jaipur, the pink city and Rajasthan's capital. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
The indigo walls of the chaotic old town have earned Jodhpur the nickname of the blue city -- as opposed to Jaipur, the pink city and Rajasthan's capital. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 11
A schoolgirl sits on the doorstep of a house as she waits to go to school. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A schoolgirl sits on the doorstep of a house as she waits to go to school. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A schoolgirl sits on the doorstep of a house as she waits to go to school. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 11
A man uses a mobile phone while sitting inside a tea shop with posters of Hindu deities pasted on the walls. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man uses a mobile phone while sitting inside a tea shop with posters of Hindu deities pasted on the walls. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A man uses a mobile phone while sitting inside a tea shop with posters of Hindu deities pasted on the walls. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 11
A local resident reads a newspaper outside his house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A local resident reads a newspaper outside his house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A local resident reads a newspaper outside his house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 11
A woman stands on the doorstep of her house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman stands on the doorstep of her house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A woman stands on the doorstep of her house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 11
Men sit along a shopping arcade at Jodhpur. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Men sit along a shopping arcade at Jodhpur. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Men sit along a shopping arcade at Jodhpur. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 11
A woman walks past a shop selling sarees, traditional Indian cloth used for women's clothing, along an alley. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman walks past a shop selling sarees, traditional Indian cloth used for women's clothing, along an alley. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A woman walks past a shop selling sarees, traditional Indian cloth used for women's clothing, along an alley. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 11
A woman stands on the doorstep of her house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman stands on the doorstep of her house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A woman stands on the doorstep of her house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 11
A man poses for a picture outside his house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man poses for a picture outside his house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A man poses for a picture outside his house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 11
A man rides a scooter through an alley as a woman watches. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man rides a scooter through an alley as a woman watches. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A man rides a scooter through an alley as a woman watches. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Apple Watch hits stores

Apple Watch hits stores

Next Slideshows

Apple Watch hits stores

Apple Watch hits stores

Consumers flock to Apple stores to get the first close-up look at the smartwatch.

10 Apr 2015
Revolutionary Cuba

Revolutionary Cuba

Images from the early years of revolutionary Cuba.

10 Apr 2015
Fleeing Yemen

Fleeing Yemen

Civilians flee fighting and Saudi-led air strikes as the conflict plunges the country towards humanitarian disaster.

10 Apr 2015
The shooting of Walter Scott

The shooting of Walter Scott

Police conduct and race relations come to the forefront with the death of Walter Scott in South Carolina.

10 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast