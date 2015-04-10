India's blue city
The residential area is pictured at dusk at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. Jodhpur, also known as the blue city, was originally home to the highest caste of Hindus, setting them apart from the rest of the population. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The indigo walls of the chaotic old town have earned Jodhpur the nickname of the blue city -- as opposed to Jaipur, the pink city and Rajasthan's capital. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A schoolgirl sits on the doorstep of a house as she waits to go to school. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man uses a mobile phone while sitting inside a tea shop with posters of Hindu deities pasted on the walls. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A local resident reads a newspaper outside his house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman stands on the doorstep of her house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men sit along a shopping arcade at Jodhpur. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman walks past a shop selling sarees, traditional Indian cloth used for women's clothing, along an alley. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman stands on the doorstep of her house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man poses for a picture outside his house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man rides a scooter through an alley as a woman watches. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
