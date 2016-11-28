Edition:
India's cash crunch

People gather in central Delhi for a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, India November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People gather in central Delhi for a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, India November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People gather in central Delhi for a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation, India November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People gather in central Delhi for a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation, India November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man puts his debit card inside an currency printed wallet outside a bank in Agartala, India November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A man puts his debit card inside an currency printed wallet outside a bank in Agartala, India November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
People carry placards and shout slogans during a rally organized by Congress party against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation, in Mumbai, India November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

People carry placards and shout slogans during a rally organized by Congress party against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation, in Mumbai, India November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People carry placards and shout slogans during a rally organized by Congress party against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation, in Mumbai, India November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

People carry placards and shout slogans during a rally organized by Congress party against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation, in Mumbai, India November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man holds placards and shouts slogans during a rally organized by Congress party against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation, in Mumbai, India November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A man holds placards and shouts slogans during a rally organized by Congress party against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation, in Mumbai, India November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People burn an effigy of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they shout slogans during a rally organized by Congress party against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, in Kolkata, India November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People burn an effigy of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they shout slogans during a rally organized by Congress party against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, in Kolkata, India November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People carry placards and shout slogans during a rally organized by Congress party against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, in Ahmedabad, India November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People carry placards and shout slogans during a rally organized by Congress party against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, in Ahmedabad, India November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A security guard reads a newspaper inside an ATM counter as a notice is displayed on an ATM in Guwahati, India, November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A security guard reads a newspaper inside an ATM counter as a notice is displayed on an ATM in Guwahati, India, November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
People queue outside an ATM of State Bank of India to withdraw cash in Ahmedabad, India, November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People queue outside an ATM of State Bank of India to withdraw cash in Ahmedabad, India, November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A closed shutter of an ATM counter is pictured in Chandigarh, India, November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A closed shutter of an ATM counter is pictured in Chandigarh, India, November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A bank employee pastes a notice on the entrance gate of a bank stating the end of the exchange of old high denomination banknotes, in Chandigarh, India, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A bank employee pastes a notice on the entrance gate of a bank stating the end of the exchange of old high denomination banknotes, in Chandigarh, India, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A bank employee (C) speaks with people queuing outside a bank to withdraw and deposit their old high denomination banknotes, in Kolkata, India, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A bank employee (C) speaks with people queuing outside a bank to withdraw and deposit their old high denomination banknotes, in Kolkata, India, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A bank employee fills a form after counting stacks of old 1000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A bank employee fills a form after counting stacks of old 1000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A bank employee takes out a bundle of old 500 Indian rupee banknotes from a sack to count them inside a bank in Jammu, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A bank employee takes out a bundle of old 500 Indian rupee banknotes from a sack to count them inside a bank in Jammu, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A man fills a form at the entry gate of a bank to deposit his old high denomination banknotes in Kolkata, India, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man fills a form at the entry gate of a bank to deposit his old high denomination banknotes in Kolkata, India, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A notice is displayed stating the refusal to accept old 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes at a market in Allahabad, India, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A notice is displayed stating the refusal to accept old 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes at a market in Allahabad, India, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People argue with each other as they wait for their turn to exchange or deposit their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Mumbai, India, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People argue with each other as they wait for their turn to exchange or deposit their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Mumbai, India, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man shouts at a bank manager urging him to open the bank�s gate amidst a crowd waiting to deposit or exchange their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Ahmedabad, India, November 24. 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man shouts at a bank manager urging him to open the bank�s gate amidst a crowd waiting to deposit or exchange their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Ahmedabad, India, November 24. 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man holds 100 Indian rupee banknotes after withdrawing them from a mobile ATM van on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man holds 100 Indian rupee banknotes after withdrawing them from a mobile ATM van on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Police detain a supporter of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, in Ahmedabad, India, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Police detain a supporter of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, in Ahmedabad, India, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party scuffle with the police as they protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation in Ahmedabad, India, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party scuffle with the police as they protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation in Ahmedabad, India, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People queue as they wait for the bank to open to withdraw currency and exchange their old high denomination bank notes in the early hours, in Ahmedabad, India, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People queue as they wait for the bank to open to withdraw currency and exchange their old high denomination bank notes in the early hours, in Ahmedabad, India, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A security guard sleeps inside an ATM counter in the early hours in Ahmedabad, India, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A security guard sleeps inside an ATM counter in the early hours in Ahmedabad, India, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A security guard checks a woman's hands for the ink applied to the fingers of those that have already exchanged their old high denomination banknotes, outside a bank in Kolkata, India, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A security guard checks a woman's hands for the ink applied to the fingers of those that have already exchanged their old high denomination banknotes, outside a bank in Kolkata, India, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A bank employee operates a money counting machine to count old high denomination banknotes in Jammu, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A bank employee operates a money counting machine to count old high denomination banknotes in Jammu, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A woman shows her inked finger after exchanging her old high denomination bank notes at a bank in Kolkata, India, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman shows her inked finger after exchanging her old high denomination bank notes at a bank in Kolkata, India, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A bank employee puts indelible ink mark to a customer�s finger inside a bank in Kolkata, India, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A bank employee puts indelible ink mark to a customer�s finger inside a bank in Kolkata, India, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party scuffle with policemen as they pour milk on a road to protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation in Ahmedabad, India, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party scuffle with policemen as they pour milk on a road to protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation in Ahmedabad, India, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party shout slogans from a police vehicle after being detained during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, in Ahmedabad, India, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party shout slogans from a police vehicle after being detained during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, in Ahmedabad, India, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A notice is displayed on the gate of a bank as a security guard stands outside, in Chandigarh, India, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A notice is displayed on the gate of a bank as a security guard stands outside, in Chandigarh, India, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Activists of Trinamool Congress (TMC) burn effigies of India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, according to a media release, in Kolkata, India, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Activists of Trinamool Congress (TMC) burn effigies of India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, according to a media release, in Kolkata, India, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man sits in a queue to deposit or exchange his old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Ahmedabad, India November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man sits in a queue to deposit or exchange his old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Ahmedabad, India November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People crowd the entrance of the State Bank of India branch to deposit or exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Beawar city in Rajasthan, India, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

People crowd the entrance of the State Bank of India branch to deposit or exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Beawar city in Rajasthan, India, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A woman talks to a man as she stands in a queue to deposit or exchange her old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Kolkata, India, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman talks to a man as she stands in a queue to deposit or exchange her old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Kolkata, India, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Shops selling agricultural goods are seen closed, one week after the Indian government withdrew the circulation of high denomination banknotes, in Sanand village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Shops selling agricultural goods are seen closed, one week after the Indian government withdrew the circulation of high denomination banknotes, in Sanand village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A cashier stacks Indian currency notes inside a bank in Chandigarh, India, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A cashier stacks Indian currency notes inside a bank in Chandigarh, India, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A security guard speaks with senior citizens (not pictured) queuing outside a bank to deposit or exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Kolkata, India, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A security guard speaks with senior citizens (not pictured) queuing outside a bank to deposit or exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Kolkata, India, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Police try to pull a banner from the supporters of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, outside the Reserve Bank of India, in Ahmedabad, India, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Police try to pull a banner from the supporters of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, outside the Reserve Bank of India, in Ahmedabad, India, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A notice is hanged on the entrance of a market stating the refusal of the acceptance of the old 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes in Agartala, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A notice is hanged on the entrance of a market stating the refusal of the acceptance of the old 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes in Agartala, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Villagers queue to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank on the outskirts of Allahabad, India November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Villagers queue to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank on the outskirts of Allahabad, India November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man offers ice cream to people as they queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Ahmedabad, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man offers ice cream to people as they queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Ahmedabad, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A vegetable seller waits for customers at a wholesale market in Manchar village in the western state of Maharashtra, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A vegetable seller waits for customers at a wholesale market in Manchar village in the western state of Maharashtra, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Boxes carrying new 2000 and 20 rupee banknotes are pictured outside a bank as policemen stand guard in Agartala, India, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Boxes carrying new 2000 and 20 rupee banknotes are pictured outside a bank as policemen stand guard in Agartala, India, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Protesters from opposition Congress party shout slogans as they burn an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation, according to a media release, in Ajmer, India, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Protesters from opposition Congress party shout slogans as they burn an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation, according to a media release, in Ajmer, India, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A roadside tea stall holder waits for customers outside an empty ATM counter which ran out of cash in Jammu, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A roadside tea stall holder waits for customers outside an empty ATM counter which ran out of cash in Jammu, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A woman feeds her baby as she and others queue outside a bank to exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Ahmedabad, India, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman feeds her baby as she and others queue outside a bank to exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Ahmedabad, India, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People scuffle with a policeman as they try to enter a bank to exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Ahmedabad, India, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People scuffle with a policeman as they try to enter a bank to exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Ahmedabad, India, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People queue to deposit or exchange their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Allahabad, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

People queue to deposit or exchange their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Allahabad, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A bank employee puts indelible ink mark to a customer�s finger inside a bank in Allahabad, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A bank employee puts indelible ink mark to a customer�s finger inside a bank in Allahabad, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People queue to deposit or exchange their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Allahabad, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

People queue to deposit or exchange their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Allahabad, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A girl holds a blanket and her documents after waking up outside a bank to queue to exchange her old high denomination bank notes, in the early hours, in the old quarters of Delhi, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A girl holds a blanket and her documents after waking up outside a bank to queue to exchange her old high denomination bank notes, in the early hours, in the old quarters of Delhi, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People sit in a queue as they wait to open the bank to exchange their old high denomination bank notes, in the early hours, in the old quarters of Delhi, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People sit in a queue as they wait to open the bank to exchange their old high denomination bank notes, in the early hours, in the old quarters of Delhi, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men sleep outside a bank as they wait for the bank to open to exchange their old high denomination bank notes in the early hours, in the old quarters of Delhi, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Men sleep outside a bank as they wait for the bank to open to exchange their old high denomination bank notes in the early hours, in the old quarters of Delhi, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People sleep outside a bank as they wait for the bank to open to exchange their old high denomination bank notes in the early hours, in the old quarters of Delhi, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People sleep outside a bank as they wait for the bank to open to exchange their old high denomination bank notes in the early hours, in the old quarters of Delhi, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People sit in a queue as they wait for the bank to open to exchange their old high denomination bank notes in the early hours, in the old quarters of Delhi, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People sit in a queue as they wait for the bank to open to exchange their old high denomination bank notes in the early hours, in the old quarters of Delhi, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A veiled Muslim woman holds prayer beads as she waits for the bank to open to exchange her old high denomination bank notes in the early hours, in the old quarters of Delhi, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A veiled Muslim woman holds prayer beads as she waits for the bank to open to exchange her old high denomination bank notes in the early hours, in the old quarters of Delhi, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A couple waits for a bank to open to deposit or exchange their old high denomination banknotes in the early hours in Ahmedabad, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A couple waits for a bank to open to deposit or exchange their old high denomination banknotes in the early hours in Ahmedabad, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A family checks their documents as they sit outside a bank in the early hours to exchange their old high-denomination banknotes, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A family checks their documents as they sit outside a bank in the early hours to exchange their old high-denomination banknotes, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People queue at windows of a post office to deposit or exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Lucknow, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

People queue at windows of a post office to deposit or exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Lucknow, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A man sits in a queue to deposit his old high denomination banknotes in Ajmer, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

A man sits in a queue to deposit his old high denomination banknotes in Ajmer, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Women check their documents as they queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Gagwana village in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Women check their documents as they queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Gagwana village in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Delegation of members of parliamentarians and leaders from various political parties march towards India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace against the government�s decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation, in New Delhi, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Delegation of members of parliamentarians and leaders from various political parties march towards India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace against the government�s decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation, in New Delhi, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Delegation of members of parliamentarians and leaders from various political parties march towards India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace against the government�s decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation, in New Delhi, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Delegation of members of parliamentarians and leaders from various political parties march towards India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace against the government�s decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation, in New Delhi, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People queue as they wait for the post-office to open to exchange their old high denomination bank notes in the early hours, in New Delhi, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People queue as they wait for the post-office to open to exchange their old high denomination bank notes in the early hours, in New Delhi, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Chandigarh, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Women queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Chandigarh, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People sit on a floor as they wait for a bank to open in Chandigarh, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

People sit on a floor as they wait for a bank to open in Chandigarh, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Allahabad, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

People queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Allahabad, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Masuda village in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

People queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Masuda village in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
People crowd the entry gate of State bank of India to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Lucknow, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

People crowd the entry gate of State bank of India to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Lucknow, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A cow stands beside a queue of people waiting to exchange their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Allahabad, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A cow stands beside a queue of people waiting to exchange their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Allahabad, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People crowd the entry gate of a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Jammu, India November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

People crowd the entry gate of a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Jammu, India November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, India November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, India November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A woman sits in front of a closed bank as she waits for it to open early in the morning in Chandigarh, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A woman sits in front of a closed bank as she waits for it to open early in the morning in Chandigarh, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A security guard closes the shutter of State Bank of India ATM after it stopped dispensing cash in Agartala, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A security guard closes the shutter of State Bank of India ATM after it stopped dispensing cash in Agartala, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Women queue outside a bank to exchange or deposit old high denomination banknotes in Mumbai, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Women queue outside a bank to exchange or deposit old high denomination banknotes in Mumbai, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A woman argues with a plain clothes policeman while trying to get into a bank to exchange or deposit old high denomination banknotes in Mumbai, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A woman argues with a plain clothes policeman while trying to get into a bank to exchange or deposit old high denomination banknotes in Mumbai, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
An old man waits for his turn to exchange or deposit his old high denomination banknotes in Jammu, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

An old man waits for his turn to exchange or deposit his old high denomination banknotes in Jammu, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A 74 year-old man falls after standing for long hours in a queue to exchange or deposit his old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Vejalpur village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A 74 year-old man falls after standing for long hours in a queue to exchange or deposit his old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Vejalpur village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women wait for their turn to deposit or exchange their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Virochannagar village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Women wait for their turn to deposit or exchange their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Virochannagar village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman checks her documents before depositing her old, high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Khoraj village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman checks her documents before depositing her old, high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Khoraj village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Security staff stands guard as people wait to enter a bank in Mumbai, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Security staff stands guard as people wait to enter a bank in Mumbai, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People try to adjust in a queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Allahabad, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

People try to adjust in a queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Allahabad, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A notice is displayed on an ATM machine which is no longer dispensing cash in Chandigarh, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A notice is displayed on an ATM machine which is no longer dispensing cash in Chandigarh, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A notice is displayed outside an ATM counter which is no longer dispensing cash in Chandigarh, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A notice is displayed outside an ATM counter which is no longer dispensing cash in Chandigarh, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A notice is displayed on the gate of an ATM counter which is no longer dispensing cash in Chandigarh, November 14, 2016. The notice reads, "Out of cash". REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A notice is displayed on the gate of an ATM counter which is no longer dispensing cash in Chandigarh, November 14, 2016. The notice reads, "Out of cash". REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People queue to withdraw cash at the ICICI bank ATM in Lucknow, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

People queue to withdraw cash at the ICICI bank ATM in Lucknow, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A driver displays a notice on the windscreen of his auto-rickshaw stating the refusal to accept old 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes in Agartala, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A driver displays a notice on the windscreen of his auto-rickshaw stating the refusal to accept old 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes in Agartala, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Activists of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) burn an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, according to a media release, in Kolkata, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Activists of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) burn an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, according to a media release, in Kolkata, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Activists of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) shout slogans as they carry an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, according to a media release, in Kolkata, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Activists of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) shout slogans as they carry an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, according to a media release, in Kolkata, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Activists of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) burn an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, according to a media release, in Kolkata, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Activists of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) burn an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, according to a media release, in Kolkata, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman sit in front of a closed ATM counter as a policeman stands guard in Jammu, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A woman sit in front of a closed ATM counter as a policeman stands guard in Jammu, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Offerings are pictured inside a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the 547th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism, in Chandigarh, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Offerings are pictured inside a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the 547th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism, in Chandigarh, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A shopkeeper prepares garlands of Indian currency notes at a shop in a market in Jammu, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A shopkeeper prepares garlands of Indian currency notes at a shop in a market in Jammu, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A foreign tourist takes pictures of people standing in a queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old, high denomination banknotes in Kolkata, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A foreign tourist takes pictures of people standing in a queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old, high denomination banknotes in Kolkata, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman looks inside a bank as she stands in a queue to exchange and deposit her old, high denomination banknotes in Chandigarh, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A woman looks inside a bank as she stands in a queue to exchange and deposit her old, high denomination banknotes in Chandigarh, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man writes the serial numbers of 500 Indian rupee banknotes on the back of a form before depositing them in a bank in Kolkata, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man writes the serial numbers of 500 Indian rupee banknotes on the back of a form before depositing them in a bank in Kolkata, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A notice is displayed at a medical store stating the refusal to accept old 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes in Lucknow, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

A notice is displayed at a medical store stating the refusal to accept old 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes in Lucknow, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A woman holds 20 Indian rupees banknotes after exchanging them with old high denomination banknotes at a bank in Allahabad, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A woman holds 20 Indian rupees banknotes after exchanging them with old high denomination banknotes at a bank in Allahabad, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A policeman tries to control the crowd outside a bank in Lucknow, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

A policeman tries to control the crowd outside a bank in Lucknow, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A bank employee (C) speaks with people queuing outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Kolkata, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A bank employee (C) speaks with people queuing outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Kolkata, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A shopkeeper shows garlands made of Indian currency notes to a customer at a market in Chandigarh, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A shopkeeper shows garlands made of Indian currency notes to a customer at a market in Chandigarh, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A garland made of Indian currency notes is pictured in a shop at a market in Jammu, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A garland made of Indian currency notes is pictured in a shop at a market in Jammu, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A man sells garlands made of Indian currency notes at a market in Jammu, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A man sells garlands made of Indian currency notes at a market in Jammu, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
People rush inside a bank to exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Allahabad, India, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

People rush inside a bank to exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Allahabad, India, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man counts Indian rupee banknotes after withdrawing them from an ATM in Agartala, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A man counts Indian rupee banknotes after withdrawing them from an ATM in Agartala, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
People cast their shadows on the ground as they queue to exchange their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Chandigarh, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

People cast their shadows on the ground as they queue to exchange their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Chandigarh, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People wait to enter a bank in Mumbai, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People wait to enter a bank in Mumbai, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People argue with the security after they are stopped from entering a bank in Mumbai, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People argue with the security after they are stopped from entering a bank in Mumbai, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Women wait for ATM counters to open in Jammu, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Women wait for ATM counters to open in Jammu, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
People rush inside a bank to exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Allahabad, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

People rush inside a bank to exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Allahabad, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People queue to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Guwahati, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika .

People queue to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Guwahati, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika .
Bank employees count old 500 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu November 11, 2016. REUTERS/ Mukesh Gupta

Bank employees count old 500 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu November 11, 2016. REUTERS/ Mukesh Gupta
A woman exits a bank as people queue to exchange old high denomination bank notes at a bank in Old Delhi, India, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman exits a bank as people queue to exchange old high denomination bank notes at a bank in Old Delhi, India, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Riot police control people queueing to exchange old high denomination bank notes at a bank in Old Delhi, India, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Riot police control people queueing to exchange old high denomination bank notes at a bank in Old Delhi, India, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
