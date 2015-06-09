Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 9, 2015 | 9:15pm IST

India's deadly heatwave

An ice-cream vendor pulls his cart on the bank of the Ganges river during a dust storm on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Village girls look on as they gather around a hand pump to collect drinking water on the outskirts of Jammu June 9, 2015. Most of the deaths have been of construction workers, homeless people and the elderly. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Buffalo escape a fire that spreads on a patch of land by the Yamuna river on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Laborers unload ice bars from a supply van to be stored for sale at a marketplace on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, June 3, 2015. Doctors' leave has been canceled to help cope with the sick flooding into hospitals and clinics, complaining of headaches, dizziness and fever. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wednesday, June 03, 2015
A laborer takes a nap in a basket at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, May 25, 2015
People enjoy on a beach along the Arabian Sea on a hot summer day in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, May 29, 2015
Men sleep on a temporary shade built over a drain next to a slum on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, May 28, 2015
People sleep on the Yamuna river bed under a railway bridge during a hot summer day in the old quarter of Delhi, India, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, May 31, 2015
A traffic police woman drinks water as commuters drive along a road on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Sunday, May 31, 2015
A woman walks along the road with her face covered to protect herself from sun stroke on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Thursday, May 28, 2015
A boy reacts after catching a fish in a dried-up pond near the banks of the Ganges river Allahabad, India, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Thursday, June 04, 2015
A boy cools himself off as he stands under a water fountain on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Saturday, May 30, 2015
