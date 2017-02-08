India's flower markets
A vendor drinks water as she waits for customers at a roadside flower market in Ahmedabad, India, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman makes flower garlands to sell in Old Delhi, India February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A girl plays on a pile of discarded flowers outside a market, the day after the Diwali celebrations in Mumbai, India October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A vendor arranges roses as he waits for customers at a wholesale flower market in Bengaluru, India November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A vendor sells marigold garlands, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Durga Puja, at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata, India October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man reads a newspaper next to marigold garlands, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Durga Puja, at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata, India October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A vendor checks Indian currency notes after selling marigold garlands, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Durga Puja, at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata, India October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man carries garlands of marigolds at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata, India July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man collects garlands of marigold flowers from a wholesale flower market for sale in Kolkata, India, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A vendor prepares paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant at a flower market in Kolkata, India, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman selling garlands of marigold flowers waits for customers at a wholesale flower market during Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A vendor (C) makes a garland with marigold flowers as she waits for customers during early morning at a wholesale flower market in Ahmedabad, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Boys sit at a stall selling flowers next to a roadside temple in the old quarters of Delhi August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Vendors sit at a flower market in the southern Indian city of Bangalore August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A vendor selling garlands of marigold flowers eats as he waits for customers at a wholesale flower market ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A vendor carries garlands of marigold flowers to sell along the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A vendor transports garlands of marigold flowers on his motorcycle to sell at a market ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Labourers unload garlands of marigold flowers to sell at a wholesale flower market ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Muslim devotee stands next to a stall selling flower petals and sacred threads inside the compound of the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti ahead of Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari's visit in Ajmer, the desert Indian state of...more
A shopkeeper sleeps besides a heap of marigold flowers inside a roadside shop at a wholesale flower market in New Delhi October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
