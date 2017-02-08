Edition:
India's flower markets

A vendor drinks water as she waits for customers at a roadside flower market in Ahmedabad, India, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
A woman makes flower garlands to sell in Old Delhi, India February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
A girl plays on a pile of discarded flowers outside a market, the day after the Diwali celebrations in Mumbai, India October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A vendor arranges roses as he waits for customers at a wholesale flower market in Bengaluru, India November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A vendor sells marigold garlands, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Durga Puja, at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata, India October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A man reads a newspaper next to marigold garlands, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Durga Puja, at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata, India October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A vendor checks Indian currency notes after selling marigold garlands, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Durga Puja, at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata, India October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A man carries garlands of marigolds at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata, India July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A man collects garlands of marigold flowers from a wholesale flower market for sale in Kolkata, India, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
A vendor prepares paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant at a flower market in Kolkata, India, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A woman selling garlands of marigold flowers waits for customers at a wholesale flower market during Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A vendor (C) makes a garland with marigold flowers as she waits for customers during early morning at a wholesale flower market in Ahmedabad, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Boys sit at a stall selling flowers next to a roadside temple in the old quarters of Delhi August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, August 07, 2014
Vendors sit at a flower market in the southern Indian city of Bangalore August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, August 07, 2014
A vendor selling garlands of marigold flowers eats as he waits for customers at a wholesale flower market ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2013
A vendor carries garlands of marigold flowers to sell along the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2013
A vendor transports garlands of marigold flowers on his motorcycle to sell at a market ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2012
Labourers unload garlands of marigold flowers to sell at a wholesale flower market ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2012
A Muslim devotee stands next to a stall selling flower petals and sacred threads inside the compound of the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti ahead of Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari's visit in Ajmer, the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 7, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2012
A shopkeeper sleeps besides a heap of marigold flowers inside a roadside shop at a wholesale flower market in New Delhi October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2009
