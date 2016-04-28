India's love affair with tea
Buddhist monks carrying kettles run towards the monastery to serve tea to attendees of the Jangchup Lamrim teachings conducted by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (unseen) at the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in Bylakuppe in Karnataka, December...more
Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men, smeared with ash, drink tea inside their makeshift camps near the confluence of river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
People drink tea at a roadside tea shop on a winter morning in the old quarters in Delhi, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, drink tea and talk to officials at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, east of Gauhati, Assam, April 13,...more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, drinks tea as she talks to the officials at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys a cup of green tea during a tea ceremony at the Omotesenke tea hut, one of the main schools for Japanese tea ceremony, in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/Files
French President Francois Hollande and his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) drink tea as they attend the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016....more
Prabhu Dayal (L), a 75-year-old watchman, buys tea from a vendor at a housing society in Mumbai, India, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A girl waits to get tea at a roadside stall outside the shrine of Muslim Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya, in New Delhi April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Young Buddhists prepare tea to be served to the attendees of the Jangchup Lamrim teachings conducted by the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (unseen) at the Gaden Jangtse Thoesam Norling Monastery in Mundgod, Karnataka December 28,...more
A Buddhist monk prepares butter tea to be served to attendees of the Jangchup Lamrim teachings conducted by the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, at the Gaden Jangtse Thoesam Norling Monastery in Mundgod, Karnataka December 24,...more
Men sit in front of closed shops as they wait to have their morning tea from a roadside vendor in the old quarters of Delhi, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood /Files
Indian artist Harwinder Singh Gill poses with his new creation, an image of Indian Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and tea cups ahead of Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Monday, in Amritsar May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
A man holds a paper cup carrying a portrait of Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that was distributed free by a supporter of Modi...more
A tea stall vendor who is a supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) poses while wearing a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister, in Kolkata February 1,...more
A vendor prepares tea at his roadside stall on a cold winter evening in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A woman drinks tea at a roadside on a cold winter morning in Kolkata January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A vendor prepares tea at his roadside stall on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
People have their morning tea at a roadside tea vendor at an alley in the old quarters of Delhi August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A boy drinks tea in the early morning inside a train at Agra Cantt Railway Station in Agra October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files
A Kashmiri Muslim woman carries empty tea pots as she walks in a deserted road on her way back home from a hospital during a curfew in Srinagar February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Labourers look on as they drink tea while taking a break from unloading rice at an agriculture produce marketing committee yard at Sanand, Gujarat, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A sadhu, or Hindu holy man, drinks tea along the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival), in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
People drink tea at a roadside tea stall on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Member of a brass band drink tea at a tea shop while they wait to perform at a wedding procession in New Delhi December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
A man drinks tea in front of a closed shop at a market in the old quarters of Delhi December 06, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
A Kashmiri Muslim woman pours saffron Kahwa, a traditional Kashmiri sweet tea, into cups before serving it to guests in Srinagar November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A village woman drinks tea after she migrated due to shortage of water on the outskirts of Sami town in Gujarat August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A vendor drinks tea as he sits on a weighing scale besides stacked sacks of onions at a wholesale vegetable and fruit market in Chandigarh June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A vendor serving tea in earthen cups waits for customers at the venue of the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, Rajasthan January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files
A vendor drinks tea at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Kishan Lal, an 80-year-old who runs a tea stall, smokes a "bidi" (an Indian leaf cigarette) by the roadside in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A tea stall holder prepares tea on a charcoal stove for his customers along a roadside in Kolkata June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A man drinks tea as another waits to transport supplies through a market in the old quarters of Delhi June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Three-year-old Babu, a child of a migrant labourer, holds a glass filled with tea outside a makeshift tent along a road on a cold morning as cold weather continued to sweep north India at Noida, Uttar Pradesh January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan...more
A Hindu monk drinks tea at a transit shelter in Kolkata January 9, 2010.REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A Hindu monk receives tea at a transit shelter in Kolkata January 9, 2010. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
Workers drink tea during a refreshment break at a steel workshop in Mumbai July 11, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
