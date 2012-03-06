India's maternity outposts

Anguri (L), a 26-year-old pregnant woman in labour, walks up a hill to reach a waiting maternity ambulance along with a relative who is carrying her belongings in a rural area near the remote village of Chharchh, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, February 24, 2012. Before this initiative, women like Anguri would have been left to give birth in the fields or on mud floors. Now, the free ambulance brings pregnant women across dusty roads to health clinics where they can give birth safely under basic medical supervision, be nursed afterwards and educated on the importance of breastfeeding and hygiene before returning to their villages and communities. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash