Thu May 9, 2013

India's missing daughters

<p>Chandravati, 30, poses with trousers belonging to her missing three-year-old daughter Muskaan inside her house in New Delhi April 28, 2013. Muskaan went missing while playing in the neighbourhood on October 30, 2010, according to her family. Between January 1 and May 8, 2013, 725 children in Delhi were reported missing and are untraced, according to data from India's Zonal Integrated Police Network website. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Chandravati, 30, poses with trousers belonging to her missing three-year-old daughter Muskaan inside her house in New Delhi April 28, 2013. Muskaan went missing while playing in the neighbourhood on October 30, 2010, according to her family. Between January 1 and May 8, 2013, 725 children in Delhi were reported missing and are untraced, according to data from India's Zonal Integrated Police Network website. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Sheela, 30, poses with a woollen cap belonging to her missing eight-year-old daughter Bhuriya inside her house in New Delhi April 28, 2013. Bhuriya went missing from a weekly market near the family home on May 11, 2010, according to her family. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Sheela, 30, poses with a woollen cap belonging to her missing eight-year-old daughter Bhuriya inside her house in New Delhi April 28, 2013. Bhuriya went missing from a weekly market near the family home on May 11, 2010, according to her family. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Pannalal, 33, a construction worker, holds a photograph of his missing eight-year-old daughter Bhuriya as his wife Sheela, 30, stands inside their house in New Delhi April 28, 2013. Bhuriya went missing from a weekly market near the family home on May 11, 2010, according to her family. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Pannalal, 33, a construction worker, holds a photograph of his missing eight-year-old daughter Bhuriya as his wife Sheela, 30, stands inside their house in New Delhi April 28, 2013. Bhuriya went missing from a weekly market near the family home on May 11, 2010, according to her family. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Azhar, 51, and his wife Shabra, 45, parents of missing ten-year-old Atika, sit inside their house in New Delhi April 24, 2013. Atika went missing while visiting a public toilet close to her home on April 13, 2008, according to her family. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Azhar, 51, and his wife Shabra, 45, parents of missing ten-year-old Atika, sit inside their house in New Delhi April 24, 2013. Atika went missing while visiting a public toilet close to her home on April 13, 2008, according to her family. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Shabra, 45, poses with a school notebook belonging to her missing ten-year-old daughter Atika inside her house in New Delhi April 24, 2013. Atika went missing while visiting a public toilet near her home on April 13, 2008, according to her family. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Shabra, 45, poses with a school notebook belonging to her missing ten-year-old daughter Atika inside her house in New Delhi April 24, 2013. Atika went missing while visiting a public toilet near her home on April 13, 2008, according to her family. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Rekha, 30, shows a picture of her missing seven-year-old daughter Deepali as she sits next to her son Shyam inside their house in New Delhi April 24, 2013. Deepali went missing from her school on November 25, 2010, according to her family. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Rekha, 30, shows a picture of her missing seven-year-old daughter Deepali as she sits next to her son Shyam inside their house in New Delhi April 24, 2013. Deepali went missing from her school on November 25, 2010, according to her family. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Sarita Gupta, 51, a yoga teacher, holds a doll belonging to her missing fifteen-year-old daughter Ambika inside her house in New Delhi April 24, 2013. Ambika went missing from the family home on October 10, 2010, according to Gupta. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Sarita Gupta, 51, a yoga teacher, holds a doll belonging to her missing fifteen-year-old daughter Ambika inside her house in New Delhi April 24, 2013. Ambika went missing from the family home on October 10, 2010, according to Gupta. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Dolls hang on a wall as Aanchal Gupta, 21, sister of missing fifteen-year-old girl Ambika, stands inside their house in New Delhi April 24, 2013. Ambika went missing from her home on October 10, 2010, according to her family. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Dolls hang on a wall as Aanchal Gupta, 21, sister of missing fifteen-year-old girl Ambika, stands inside their house in New Delhi April 24, 2013. Ambika went missing from her home on October 10, 2010, according to her family. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Mamta (L), 32, sits with a relative inside a non-governmental organisation (NGO) working for child rights in New Delhi April 27, 2013. According to Mamta, her seven-year-old daughter Bharti went missing from a construction site where Mamta lives and works on April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Mamta (L), 32, sits with a relative inside a non-governmental organisation (NGO) working for child rights in New Delhi April 27, 2013. According to Mamta, her seven-year-old daughter Bharti went missing from a construction site where Mamta lives and works on April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Mamta, 32, poses with a dress belonging to her missing seven-year-old daughter Bharti inside her makeshift shelter in New Delhi April 27, 2013. According to Mamta, her daughter went missing on April 18, 2013, from a construction site where Mamta works and lives. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Mamta, 32, poses with a dress belonging to her missing seven-year-old daughter Bharti inside her makeshift shelter in New Delhi April 27, 2013. According to Mamta, her daughter went missing on April 18, 2013, from a construction site where Mamta works and lives. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Hema Devi, 35, holds her son Sumit as she stands next to her daughter Sunita inside their house in New Delhi April 25, 2013. Devi's third daughter Kajal went missing while playing outside the family home on April 21, 2010, according to the family. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Hema Devi, 35, holds her son Sumit as she stands next to her daughter Sunita inside their house in New Delhi April 25, 2013. Devi's third daughter Kajal went missing while playing outside the family home on April 21, 2010, according to the family. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Hema Devi, 35, holds a pair of school shoes belonging to her missing seven-year-old daughter Kajal inside her house in New Delhi April 25, 2013. Devi's third daughter Kajal went missing while playing outside the family home on April 21, 2010, according to Devi. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Hema Devi, 35, holds a pair of school shoes belonging to her missing seven-year-old daughter Kajal inside her house in New Delhi April 25, 2013. Devi's third daughter Kajal went missing while playing outside the family home on April 21, 2010, according to Devi. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A framed photograph of missing three-year-old Tyaba rests on a bed headboard at the family home in the old quarters of Delhi April 27, 2013. Tyaba went missing from a family friend's wedding reception on October 12, 2009, according to her parents. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Thursday, May 09, 2013

A framed photograph of missing three-year-old Tyaba rests on a bed headboard at the family home in the old quarters of Delhi April 27, 2013. Tyaba went missing from a family friend's wedding reception on October 12, 2009, according to her parents. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Mehmun Khan, 30, holds up a dress she bought for her missing ten-day-old daughter, while sitting next to her son Imran (R) and daughter Nazia inside their house in New Delhi April 28, 2013. According to Khan, her daughter was abducted by a woman who fraudulently posed as a volunteer from a government welfare program. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Mehmun Khan, 30, holds up a dress she bought for her missing ten-day-old daughter, while sitting next to her son Imran (R) and daughter Nazia inside their house in New Delhi April 28, 2013. According to Khan, her daughter was abducted by a woman who fraudulently posed as a volunteer from a government welfare program. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Mansi, 7, poses with a photograph of her missing three-year-old sister Muskaan inside their house in New Delhi April 28, 2013. Muskaan went missing while playing in the neighbourhood on October 30, 2010, according to her family. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Mansi, 7, poses with a photograph of her missing three-year-old sister Muskaan inside their house in New Delhi April 28, 2013. Muskaan went missing while playing in the neighbourhood on October 30, 2010, according to her family. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

