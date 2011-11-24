India's monkey troubles
A monkey eats a leftover apple from a garbage box in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. The Himachal Pradesh state government is offering a reward of 500 Indian Rupees ($9.50) for every monkey caught by a member of the public...more
A monkey eats a leftover apple from a garbage box in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. The Himachal Pradesh state government is offering a reward of 500 Indian Rupees ($9.50) for every monkey caught by a member of the public in an effort to control their numbers. Monkeys are increasingly seen as a nuisance in places like the capital Shimla, where they harass people and other animals on the roads and rifle through garbage bins looking for food. Monkeys caught are taken to one of four sterilization centres, where they are neutered before being released back into the same area they were trapped in. There were at least 317,000 monkeys in Himachal Pradesh according to the most recent survey of the primates, which was conducted in 2004-05. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Monkey trappers Raghunath, 28, (2nd R) carries a cage as Alok (R), 25, stands next to a cage with trapped monkeys in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Monkey trappers Raghunath, 28, (2nd R) carries a cage as Alok (R), 25, stands next to a cage with trapped monkeys in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An attendant (L) and trapper Alok, 25, carry caught monkeys to the monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An attendant (L) and trapper Alok, 25, carry caught monkeys to the monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An injured monkey reacts from a cage inside a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An injured monkey reacts from a cage inside a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An attendant tends to an injured monkey inside a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An attendant tends to an injured monkey inside a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A veterinarian places a monkey on the table for sterilization inside an operation theater at a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta more
A veterinarian places a monkey on the table for sterilization inside an operation theater at a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Monkeys lie before their sterilization process to start at a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Monkeys lie before their sterilization process to start at a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A veterinarian sterilizes a monkey through laparoscopy inside a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A veterinarian sterilizes a monkey through laparoscopy inside a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A veterinarian sterilizes a monkey inside a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A veterinarian sterilizes a monkey inside a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An attendant carries a monkey after its sterilization at a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An attendant carries a monkey after its sterilization at a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Next Slideshows
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
Highlights from the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City.
Menace to society
The Himachal Pradesh state government offers financial rewards to members of the public who catch trouble-making monkeys.
Ancient finds
A look at the items discovered during archaeological digs.
Academy for the Blind
A new academy opens in Jordan for visually impaired children.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.