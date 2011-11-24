Edition:
India's monkey troubles

<p>A monkey eats a leftover apple from a garbage box in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. The Himachal Pradesh state government is offering a reward of 500 Indian Rupees ($9.50) for every monkey caught by a member of the public in an effort to control their numbers. Monkeys are increasingly seen as a nuisance in places like the capital Shimla, where they harass people and other animals on the roads and rifle through garbage bins looking for food. Monkeys caught are taken to one of four sterilization centres, where they are neutered before being released back into the same area they were trapped in. There were at least 317,000 monkeys in Himachal Pradesh according to the most recent survey of the primates, which was conducted in 2004-05. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>Monkey trappers Raghunath, 28, (2nd R) carries a cage as Alok (R), 25, stands next to a cage with trapped monkeys in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>An attendant (L) and trapper Alok, 25, carry caught monkeys to the monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>An injured monkey reacts from a cage inside a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>An attendant tends to an injured monkey inside a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>A veterinarian places a monkey on the table for sterilization inside an operation theater at a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>Monkeys lie before their sterilization process to start at a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>A veterinarian sterilizes a monkey through laparoscopy inside a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>A veterinarian sterilizes a monkey inside a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>An attendant carries a monkey after its sterilization at a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

