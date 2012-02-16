Edition:
India's mud wrestlers

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A wrestler rubs his hands with mud to prevent slipping due to sweat, during a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) bout at the Akhaara centre in Kolhapur, about 400 kms (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Wrestlers pose for a photo at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>A wrestler takes a bath after a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) bout at the Akhaara centre in Kolhapur, about 400 kms (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Wrestlers rest in their dormitory after a training session at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Wrestlers practise at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>A mud-covered wrestler trains at a traditional Indian mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A wrestler speaks to a schoolboy at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

