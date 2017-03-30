Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 30, 2017 | 9:40am IST

India's shuttered meat shops

A meat vendor sits inside his closed meat shop in Allahabad, India March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A meat vendor sits inside his closed meat shop in Allahabad, India March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
A muslim meat shop owner looks on outside his closed shop in Gurugram, Haryana, India March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A muslim meat shop owner looks on outside his closed shop in Gurugram, Haryana, India March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
A muslim looks on outside a closed restaurant in Gurugram, Haryana, India March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A muslim looks on outside a closed restaurant in Gurugram, Haryana, India March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
A muslim meat shop owner sits outside his closed shop in Gurugram, Haryana, India March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A muslim meat shop owner sits outside his closed shop in Gurugram, Haryana, India March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
A muslim meat shop owner looks on outside his closed shop in Gurugram, Haryana, India March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A muslim meat shop owner looks on outside his closed shop in Gurugram, Haryana, India March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
A cow walks past a closed slaughterhouse in Allahabad, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A cow walks past a closed slaughterhouse in Allahabad, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Traders wait for customers at a wholesale goat market in Allahabad, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Traders wait for customers at a wholesale goat market in Allahabad, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A meat vendor sits inside his shop in Allahabad, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A meat vendor sits inside his shop in Allahabad, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Meat vendors sit inside a shop in Allahabad, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Meat vendors sit inside a shop in Allahabad, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A man walks inside a closed mutton market in Lucknow, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

A man walks inside a closed mutton market in Lucknow, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A dog sleeps inside a closed mutton market in Lucknow, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

A dog sleeps inside a closed mutton market in Lucknow, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A worker sits inside a closed mutton market in Lucknow, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

A worker sits inside a closed mutton market in Lucknow, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
