India's shuttered meat shops
A meat vendor sits inside his closed meat shop in Allahabad, India March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A muslim meat shop owner looks on outside his closed shop in Gurugram, Haryana, India March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A muslim looks on outside a closed restaurant in Gurugram, Haryana, India March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A muslim meat shop owner sits outside his closed shop in Gurugram, Haryana, India March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A muslim meat shop owner looks on outside his closed shop in Gurugram, Haryana, India March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A cow walks past a closed slaughterhouse in Allahabad, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Traders wait for customers at a wholesale goat market in Allahabad, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A meat vendor sits inside his shop in Allahabad, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Meat vendors sit inside a shop in Allahabad, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man walks inside a closed mutton market in Lucknow, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A dog sleeps inside a closed mutton market in Lucknow, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A worker sits inside a closed mutton market in Lucknow, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
