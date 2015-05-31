Edition:
Pictures | Sun May 31, 2015 | 5:20pm IST

India's sizzling summer

A boy jumps into the Sabarmati river to cool off himself on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Slum dwellers carry drinking water containers which they filled from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Slum dwellers carry drinking water containers which they filled from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Children with their containers are silhouetted against the sun as they wait to fill drinking water from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A boy jumps into the Ganges river to cool off himself on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 6, 2015.. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
A passenger bathes an child using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A boy cools himself in the waters of a tube well on a hot summer day at Manawala village on the outskirts of t Amritsar June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A boy runs on the promenade of Sabarmati river, after taking a bath on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, June 16, 2014
A boy somersaults as he cools himself on a beach on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Chennai June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Reuters / Monday, June 16, 2014
A man cools himself in a pond on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Jammu, June 11, 2014.REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 11, 2014
A man bathes in a water canal on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Jammu, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A man washes his face using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day inAllahabad June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, June 09, 2014
Commuters travel through a mirage on a hot summer day in front of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Reuters / Saturday, June 07, 2014
Boys jump into the waters of the Sabarmati river to cool off themselves on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A mahout splashes water on his elephant in the river Sabarmati on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A girl bathes to cool off herself with water that is leaking from a broken pipe valve on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 18, 2015.REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
A boy jumps into a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, India May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Boys use a tyre tube to swim inside a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, India May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A man uses a tyre tube as he swims with his son inside a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, India May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A woman walks along the road with her face covered to protect herself from sun stroke on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 28, 2015.REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Men sleep on a temporary shade built over a drain next to a slum on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A girl plays with clay next to a railway track on a hot summer day in Agartala, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A woman rides a motorcycle with her face covered to protect herself from sun stroke on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 28, 2015.REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Sheep cross a parched area of a dried-up pond on a hot summer day on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
A man sleeps under the shade of a tree on a hot summer day at a public park in New Delhi, India, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman sleeps at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
A passenger sleeps along with her children at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A flower seller takes a nap at a marketplace on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A labourer takes a nap in a basket at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Buffaloes sit in a lake on a hot summer day near Ajmer, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A caretaker of Rajlaxshmi, a female elephant, sprays water to keep her cool inside a zoological park on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A boy carries a watermelon that was kept in the waters of a canal to keep the melons cool on a hot summer day in Jammu, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Boys sit in a plastic container filled with water as they cool themselves next to a borewell at a farmland on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A worker washes his face at the construction site of a commercial complex on a hot summer day in Amritsar, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A customer stands beside stacked air coolers kept for sale at a shop on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A vendor sleeps on his ice-cream handcart on a hot summer day in Allahabad, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A vendor sleeps next to stacked cartons of air coolers kept for sale at a shop on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A man cools himself off at a municipal corporation water treatment plant on a hot summer day in Agartala, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
A traffic police woman drinks water as commuters drive along a road on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
A girl cools off herself in the waters of the river Ganges during a hot summer morning in Allahabad, India, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
A boy cools himself off as he stands under a water fountain on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 30, 2015 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
People enjoy on a beach along the Arabian Sea on a hot summer day in Mumbai, Maharashtra, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A boy is held by his mother as he slips in the Arabian Sea at a beach on a hot summer day in Mumbai, May 29, 2015 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A rag picker sleeps on a sack at a road junction on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
