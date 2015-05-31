India's sizzling summer
A boy jumps into the Sabarmati river to cool off himself on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Slum dwellers carry drinking water containers which they filled from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Slum dwellers carry drinking water containers which they filled from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Children with their containers are silhouetted against the sun as they wait to fill drinking water from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy jumps into the Ganges river to cool off himself on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 6, 2015.. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A passenger bathes an child using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A boy cools himself in the waters of a tube well on a hot summer day at Manawala village on the outskirts of t Amritsar June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A boy runs on the promenade of Sabarmati river, after taking a bath on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy somersaults as he cools himself on a beach on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Chennai June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A man cools himself in a pond on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Jammu, June 11, 2014.REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A man bathes in a water canal on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Jammu, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A man washes his face using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day inAllahabad June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Commuters travel through a mirage on a hot summer day in front of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Boys jump into the waters of the Sabarmati river to cool off themselves on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A mahout splashes water on his elephant in the river Sabarmati on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A girl bathes to cool off herself with water that is leaking from a broken pipe valve on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 18, 2015.REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy jumps into a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, India May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Boys use a tyre tube to swim inside a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, India May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man uses a tyre tube as he swims with his son inside a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, India May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman walks along the road with her face covered to protect herself from sun stroke on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 28, 2015.REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Men sleep on a temporary shade built over a drain next to a slum on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A girl plays with clay next to a railway track on a hot summer day in Agartala, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A woman rides a motorcycle with her face covered to protect herself from sun stroke on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 28, 2015.REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Sheep cross a parched area of a dried-up pond on a hot summer day on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man sleeps under the shade of a tree on a hot summer day at a public park in New Delhi, India, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman sleeps at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A passenger sleeps along with her children at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A flower seller takes a nap at a marketplace on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A labourer takes a nap in a basket at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Buffaloes sit in a lake on a hot summer day near Ajmer, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A caretaker of Rajlaxshmi, a female elephant, sprays water to keep her cool inside a zoological park on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy carries a watermelon that was kept in the waters of a canal to keep the melons cool on a hot summer day in Jammu, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Boys sit in a plastic container filled with water as they cool themselves next to a borewell at a farmland on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker washes his face at the construction site of a commercial complex on a hot summer day in Amritsar, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A customer stands beside stacked air coolers kept for sale at a shop on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A vendor sleeps on his ice-cream handcart on a hot summer day in Allahabad, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A vendor sleeps next to stacked cartons of air coolers kept for sale at a shop on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man cools himself off at a municipal corporation water treatment plant on a hot summer day in Agartala, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A traffic police woman drinks water as commuters drive along a road on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A girl cools off herself in the waters of the river Ganges during a hot summer morning in Allahabad, India, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A boy cools himself off as he stands under a water fountain on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 30, 2015 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People enjoy on a beach along the Arabian Sea on a hot summer day in Mumbai, Maharashtra, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy is held by his mother as he slips in the Arabian Sea at a beach on a hot summer day in Mumbai, May 29, 2015 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A rag picker sleeps on a sack at a road junction on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Next Slideshows
Amazon River flooding
One of the two main branches of the Amazon River floods following heavy rains.
One World Observatory opens
The 100th, 101st, and 102nd floor of One World Trade Center open to the public.
Inside Neverland
A behind-the-scenes look at Michael Jackson's elaborate Neverland Ranch, which is up for sale for $100 million.
Super spellers
Two eight-graders are crowned co-winners of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.