India's Tallest Man
A visitor poses with Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A visitor poses with Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Visitors take pictures of Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, with their mobile phones at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Visitors take pictures of Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, with their mobile phones at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A girl gives money to Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A girl gives money to Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, poses with foreign tourists at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, poses with foreign tourists at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, walks at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, walks at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Visitors shake hands with Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Visitors shake hands with Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, walks to his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, walks to his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
The prosthetic foot of Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, is seen under his cot inside his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder more
The prosthetic foot of Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, is seen under his cot inside his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, walks to his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, walks to his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Visitors look at Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Visitors look at Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Visitors take pictures of Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, with their mobile phones at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Visitors take pictures of Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, with their mobile phones at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, watches television inside his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, watches television inside his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet (2.28 metres) and claims to be the tallest man in India, bandages his foot inside his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. The characters on the door read,...more
Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet (2.28 metres) and claims to be the tallest man in India, bandages his foot inside his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. The characters on the door read, "Gattaiah". REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Children pose with Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet (2.28 metres) and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Children pose with Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet (2.28 metres) and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Children react as they look at Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Children react as they look at Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Next Slideshows
Inside the U.S. embassy in Iraq
Located in Baghdad's Green Zone, the U.S. embassy will be home to thousands of American citizens left after the U.S. military completes its withdrawal.
Deadly rampage in Belgium
A gunman attacked Christmas shoppers and schoolchildren with an assault rifle and grenades in the Belgian city of Liege, killing several and injuring over a...
Occupy headquarters
Occupy Wall Street is moving from occupying the streets of New York to occupying - an office. The movement has legally taken over donated office space just a...
The return of Newt Gingrich
From House Speaker to presidential candidate.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.