Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 15, 2011 | 12:35pm IST

India's Tallest Man

<p>A visitor poses with Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

A visitor poses with Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A visitor poses with Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
1 / 15
<p>Visitors take pictures of Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, with their mobile phones at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

Visitors take pictures of Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, with their mobile phones at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Thursday, December 15, 2011

Visitors take pictures of Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, with their mobile phones at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
2 / 15
<p>A girl gives money to Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

A girl gives money to Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A girl gives money to Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
3 / 15
<p>Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, poses with foreign tourists at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, poses with foreign tourists at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Thursday, December 15, 2011

Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, poses with foreign tourists at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
4 / 15
<p>Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, walks at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, walks at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Thursday, December 15, 2011

Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, walks at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
5 / 15
<p>Visitors shake hands with Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

Visitors shake hands with Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Thursday, December 15, 2011

Visitors shake hands with Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
6 / 15
<p>Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, walks to his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, walks to his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Thursday, December 15, 2011

Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, walks to his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
7 / 15
<p>The prosthetic foot of Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, is seen under his cot inside his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

The prosthetic foot of Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, is seen under his cot inside his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder more

Thursday, December 15, 2011

The prosthetic foot of Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, is seen under his cot inside his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
8 / 15
<p>Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, walks to his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, walks to his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Thursday, December 15, 2011

Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, walks to his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
9 / 15
<p>Visitors look at Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Visitors look at Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Thursday, December 15, 2011

Visitors look at Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
10 / 15
<p>Visitors take pictures of Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, with their mobile phones at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Visitors take pictures of Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, with their mobile phones at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Thursday, December 15, 2011

Visitors take pictures of Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, with their mobile phones at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
11 / 15
<p>Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, watches television inside his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, watches television inside his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Thursday, December 15, 2011

Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, watches television inside his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
12 / 15
<p>Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet (2.28 metres) and claims to be the tallest man in India, bandages his foot inside his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. The characters on the door read, "Gattaiah". REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet (2.28 metres) and claims to be the tallest man in India, bandages his foot inside his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. The characters on the door read,...more

Thursday, December 15, 2011

Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet (2.28 metres) and claims to be the tallest man in India, bandages his foot inside his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. The characters on the door read, "Gattaiah". REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
13 / 15
<p>Children pose with Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet (2.28 metres) and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

Children pose with Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet (2.28 metres) and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Thursday, December 15, 2011

Children pose with Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet (2.28 metres) and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
14 / 15
<p>Children react as they look at Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

Children react as they look at Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Thursday, December 15, 2011

Children react as they look at Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Inside the U.S. embassy in Iraq

Inside the U.S. embassy in Iraq

Next Slideshows

Inside the U.S. embassy in Iraq

Inside the U.S. embassy in Iraq

Located in Baghdad's Green Zone, the U.S. embassy will be home to thousands of American citizens left after the U.S. military completes its withdrawal.

14 Dec 2011
Deadly rampage in Belgium

Deadly rampage in Belgium

A gunman attacked Christmas shoppers and schoolchildren with an assault rifle and grenades in the Belgian city of Liege, killing several and injuring over a...

14 Dec 2011
Occupy headquarters

Occupy headquarters

Occupy Wall Street is moving from occupying the streets of New York to occupying - an office. The movement has legally taken over donated office space just a...

14 Dec 2011
The return of Newt Gingrich

The return of Newt Gingrich

From House Speaker to presidential candidate.

14 Dec 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast