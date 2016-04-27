Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 27, 2016 | 7:56pm IST

India's worst drought in decades

Cracked soil at Manjara Dam is seen in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A girl carries a metal pitcher filled with water through a field in Latur. About 330 million people, almost a quarter of the country's population, are now affected by drought, the government estimates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A man sleeps in a traffic policeman's booth on a hot summer day in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Young girls carry containers filled with drinking water beside the railway station in Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
A worker checks the water level on a tanker wagon at a railway station in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Residents hold plastic hoses as they wait for the government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A dog drinks water from a puddle of water next to the cracked soil at Manjara dam in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Boys cool off under a water fountain on a hot summer evening in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Men wash at a roadside municipal tap at a market area in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Children play in mud to cool off on a hot day in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
People fill their containers with water from water at a village in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A woman bathes at a roadside municipal tap in a slum area on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A man walks through a dried-up Sarkhej lake on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Residents wait with their containers to collect water in Latur, India, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Fatima Mulani uses a hand-pump to collect water at a Primary Health Centre in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Containers belonging to residents filled with water are seen in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A child sleeps in a hammock along a sidewalk on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A man bathes by the roadside on a hot day in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
