Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 3, 2016 | 9:15am IST

India's worst drought in decades

A dead fish is seen at the partially dried-up Choursiyavas lake on the outskirts of Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

A dead fish is seen at the partially dried-up Choursiyavas lake on the outskirts of Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A dead fish is seen at the partially dried-up Choursiyavas lake on the outskirts of Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Close
1 / 20
Local residents fight to collect free drinking water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Local residents fight to collect free drinking water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Local residents fight to collect free drinking water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
2 / 20
A municipal worker puts fish in a drum after removing them from the dried-up Ratanpura lake before moving them to the Sabarmati river, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A municipal worker puts fish in a drum after removing them from the dried-up Ratanpura lake before moving them to the Sabarmati river, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
A municipal worker puts fish in a drum after removing them from the dried-up Ratanpura lake before moving them to the Sabarmati river, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
3 / 20
Residential apartments are seen next to the dried-up Ratanpura lake on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Residential apartments are seen next to the dried-up Ratanpura lake on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Residential apartments are seen next to the dried-up Ratanpura lake on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
4 / 20
A girl carries a metal pitcher filled with water through a field in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A girl carries a metal pitcher filled with water through a field in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A girl carries a metal pitcher filled with water through a field in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 20
A man sleeps in a traffic policeman's booth on a hot summer day in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man sleeps in a traffic policeman's booth on a hot summer day in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A man sleeps in a traffic policeman's booth on a hot summer day in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
6 / 20
A worker checks the water level on a tanker wagon at a railway station in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A worker checks the water level on a tanker wagon at a railway station in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A worker checks the water level on a tanker wagon at a railway station in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 20
Young girls carry containers filled with drinking water beside the railway station in Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Young girls carry containers filled with drinking water beside the railway station in Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Young girls carry containers filled with drinking water beside the railway station in Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
8 / 20
A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
9 / 20
Residents hold plastic hoses as they wait for the government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Residents hold plastic hoses as they wait for the government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Residents hold plastic hoses as they wait for the government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 20
A dog drinks water from a puddle of water next to the cracked soil at Manjara dam in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A dog drinks water from a puddle of water next to the cracked soil at Manjara dam in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A dog drinks water from a puddle of water next to the cracked soil at Manjara dam in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
11 / 20
Boys cool off under a water fountain on a hot summer evening in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Boys cool off under a water fountain on a hot summer evening in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Boys cool off under a water fountain on a hot summer evening in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
12 / 20
Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 20
A man sleeps on a used motor under a tree on a hot summer day at a roadside motor pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man sleeps on a used motor under a tree on a hot summer day at a roadside motor pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A man sleeps on a used motor under a tree on a hot summer day at a roadside motor pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
14 / 20
A child sleeps in a hammock along a sidewalk on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A child sleeps in a hammock along a sidewalk on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A child sleeps in a hammock along a sidewalk on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
15 / 20
Laborers sweep dust and stones at a road construction site in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Laborers sweep dust and stones at a road construction site in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Laborers sweep dust and stones at a road construction site in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
16 / 20
A man bathes by the roadside on a hot day in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man bathes by the roadside on a hot day in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
A man bathes by the roadside on a hot day in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
17 / 20
People fill their containers with water from water at a village in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People fill their containers with water from water at a village in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
People fill their containers with water from water at a village in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
18 / 20
Cracked soil at Manjara Dam is seen in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cracked soil at Manjara Dam is seen in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Cracked soil at Manjara Dam is seen in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
19 / 20
A woman bathes at a roadside municipal tap in a slum area on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman bathes at a roadside municipal tap in a slum area on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A woman bathes at a roadside municipal tap in a slum area on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Return to Fort McMurray

Return to Fort McMurray

Next Slideshows

Return to Fort McMurray

Return to Fort McMurray

Evacuees face a major cleanup as they trickle back into Fort McMurray four weeks after a massive wildfire hit the Canadian oil city.

03 Jun 2016
Battling Islamic State on two fronts

Battling Islamic State on two fronts

Forces launch twin assaults on two of the self-proclaimed caliphate's strongholds in Falluja, Iraq, and Manbij, Syria.

03 Jun 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

03 Jun 2016
France revolts against labor reform

France revolts against labor reform

Rail workers strike as part of ongoing protests against plans to loosen France's protective labor law.

02 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast