India's worst drought in decades
A dead fish is seen at the partially dried-up Choursiyavas lake on the outskirts of Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Local residents fight to collect free drinking water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A municipal worker puts fish in a drum after removing them from the dried-up Ratanpura lake before moving them to the Sabarmati river, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Residential apartments are seen next to the dried-up Ratanpura lake on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A girl carries a metal pitcher filled with water through a field in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man sleeps in a traffic policeman's booth on a hot summer day in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker checks the water level on a tanker wagon at a railway station in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Young girls carry containers filled with drinking water beside the railway station in Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Residents hold plastic hoses as they wait for the government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A dog drinks water from a puddle of water next to the cracked soil at Manjara dam in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Boys cool off under a water fountain on a hot summer evening in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man sleeps on a used motor under a tree on a hot summer day at a roadside motor pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A child sleeps in a hammock along a sidewalk on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Laborers sweep dust and stones at a road construction site in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man bathes by the roadside on a hot day in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People fill their containers with water from water at a village in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cracked soil at Manjara Dam is seen in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman bathes at a roadside municipal tap in a slum area on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Next Slideshows
Return to Fort McMurray
Evacuees face a major cleanup as they trickle back into Fort McMurray four weeks after a massive wildfire hit the Canadian oil city.
Battling Islamic State on two fronts
Forces launch twin assaults on two of the self-proclaimed caliphate's strongholds in Falluja, Iraq, and Manbij, Syria.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
France revolts against labor reform
Rail workers strike as part of ongoing protests against plans to loosen France's protective labor law.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.