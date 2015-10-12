Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Oct 13, 2015 | 1:00am IST

Indigenous festival

A reveller gets ready to dance during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. The festival is held as a counter-celebration to Columbus Day and is to promote Native American culture and history. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A reveller gets ready to dance during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. The festival is held as a counter-celebration to Columbus Day and is to promote Native American culture...more

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A reveller gets ready to dance during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. The festival is held as a counter-celebration to Columbus Day and is to promote Native American culture and history. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
1 / 13
Revellers dance during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Revellers dance during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Revellers dance during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
2 / 13
A reveler takes part in a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A reveler takes part in a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A reveler takes part in a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
3 / 13
A woman organizes indigenous items after a Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman organizes indigenous items after a Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A woman organizes indigenous items after a Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
4 / 13
A reveller dances during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A reveller dances during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A reveller dances during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
5 / 13
Revellers and attendees take part in an Indigenous Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Revellers and attendees take part in an Indigenous Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Revellers and attendees take part in an Indigenous Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 13
People take part in an Indigenous Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in an Indigenous Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
People take part in an Indigenous Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 13
Revellers take part in a Indigenous Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Revellers take part in a Indigenous Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Revellers take part in a Indigenous Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
8 / 13
Revelers and attendees take part in a Indigenous Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Revelers and attendees take part in a Indigenous Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Revelers and attendees take part in a Indigenous Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 13
A reveler exits a mobile toilet during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A reveler exits a mobile toilet during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A reveler exits a mobile toilet during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 13
Revelers take part during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Revelers take part during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Revelers take part during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
11 / 13
A drum used by revelers is pictured during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A drum used by revelers is pictured during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A drum used by revelers is pictured during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
12 / 13
A woman buys Indigenous art during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman buys Indigenous art during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A woman buys Indigenous art during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

Next Slideshows

Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes.

13 Oct 2015
Bolivia's female wrestlers

Bolivia's female wrestlers

Bolivia's female wrestlers battle it out.

12 Oct 2015
Inside North Korea

Inside North Korea

A rare glimpse of life inside the capital Pyongyang.

10 Oct 2015
Faces of Comic Con

Faces of Comic Con

Portraits from New York Comic Con.

09 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast