Indigenous games
Members of Brazilian indigenous ethnic groups hold balloons during the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. Forty eight Brazilian Indigenous tribes will present their cultural rituals and compete in traditional sports such...more
Members of Brazilian indigenous ethnic groups hold balloons during the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. Forty eight Brazilian Indigenous tribes will present their cultural rituals and compete in traditional sports such as archery, running with logs and canoeing during the XII Games of Indigenous People which will run until November 16. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A member of a Brazilian indigenous ethnic group competes in the spear throwing competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A member of a Brazilian indigenous ethnic group competes in the spear throwing competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Members of the Brazilian Assurini indigenous ethnic group compete in a tug-of-war competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Members of the Brazilian Assurini indigenous ethnic group compete in a tug-of-war competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Indigenous people compete in the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Indigenous people compete in the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A member of a Brazilian indigenous ethnic group competes in the spear throwing competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A member of a Brazilian indigenous ethnic group competes in the spear throwing competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Members of Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Kayapo compete in a tug-of-war competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Members of Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Kayapo compete in a tug-of-war competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A member of Brazilian indigenous group Enawene-Nawe aims his arrow during the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A member of Brazilian indigenous group Enawene-Nawe aims his arrow during the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian indigenous people attend the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian indigenous people attend the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Members of the Brazilian Enawene-Awe indigenous ethnic group compete in a tug-of-war competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Members of the Brazilian Enawene-Awe indigenous ethnic group compete in a tug-of-war competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A member of indigenous group Pares dives to head the ball during an exhibition game of soccer where only heads are used to play the game, during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A member of indigenous group Pares dives to head the ball during an exhibition game of soccer where only heads are used to play the game, during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Members of the Brazilian Gaviao-Oklooehj indigenous ethnic group compete in a tug-of-war competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Members of the Brazilian Gaviao-Oklooehj indigenous ethnic group compete in a tug-of-war competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Indigenous people line up before the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Indigenous people line up before the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A member of the Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Bororo aims his arrow during the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A member of the Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Bororo aims his arrow during the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian indigenous children play in a tree during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian indigenous children play in a tree during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Members of indigenous group Mati practise blowing spears during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Members of indigenous group Mati practise blowing spears during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Members of the Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Kuikuro dance before the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Members of the Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Kuikuro dance before the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian indigenous people use computers inside a tent during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian indigenous people use computers inside a tent during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian indigenous people use computers inside a tent during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian indigenous people use computers inside a tent during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian indigenous people attend the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian indigenous people attend the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Next Slideshows
Aid to the Philippines
The desperate struggle to help the typhoon survivors.
Prince Charles visits India
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are on a nine-day visit to India.
Embedded in Somalia
Photographer Siegfried Modola is travelling with the Kenya Defence Force of the African Mission in Somalia.
Tacloban in ruins
Flattened by surging waves and monster winds, the coastal city of Tacloban was devastated by Typhoon Haiyan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.