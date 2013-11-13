Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 14, 2013 | 4:35am IST

Indigenous games

<p>Members of Brazilian indigenous ethnic groups hold balloons during the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. Forty eight Brazilian Indigenous tribes will present their cultural rituals and compete in traditional sports such as archery, running with logs and canoeing during the XII Games of Indigenous People which will run until November 16. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Members of Brazilian indigenous ethnic groups hold balloons during the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. Forty eight Brazilian Indigenous tribes will present their cultural rituals and compete in traditional sports such...more

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Members of Brazilian indigenous ethnic groups hold balloons during the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. Forty eight Brazilian Indigenous tribes will present their cultural rituals and compete in traditional sports such as archery, running with logs and canoeing during the XII Games of Indigenous People which will run until November 16. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
1 / 19
<p>A member of a Brazilian indigenous ethnic group competes in the spear throwing competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A member of a Brazilian indigenous ethnic group competes in the spear throwing competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A member of a Brazilian indigenous ethnic group competes in the spear throwing competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
2 / 19
<p>Members of the Brazilian Assurini indigenous ethnic group compete in a tug-of-war competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Members of the Brazilian Assurini indigenous ethnic group compete in a tug-of-war competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Members of the Brazilian Assurini indigenous ethnic group compete in a tug-of-war competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
3 / 19
<p>Indigenous people compete in the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Indigenous people compete in the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Indigenous people compete in the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
4 / 19
<p>A member of a Brazilian indigenous ethnic group competes in the spear throwing competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A member of a Brazilian indigenous ethnic group competes in the spear throwing competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A member of a Brazilian indigenous ethnic group competes in the spear throwing competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
5 / 19
<p>Members of Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Kayapo compete in a tug-of-war competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Members of Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Kayapo compete in a tug-of-war competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Members of Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Kayapo compete in a tug-of-war competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
6 / 19
<p>A member of Brazilian indigenous group Enawene-Nawe aims his arrow during the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A member of Brazilian indigenous group Enawene-Nawe aims his arrow during the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A member of Brazilian indigenous group Enawene-Nawe aims his arrow during the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
7 / 19
<p>Brazilian indigenous people attend the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Brazilian indigenous people attend the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Brazilian indigenous people attend the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
8 / 19
<p>Members of the Brazilian Enawene-Awe indigenous ethnic group compete in a tug-of-war competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Members of the Brazilian Enawene-Awe indigenous ethnic group compete in a tug-of-war competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Members of the Brazilian Enawene-Awe indigenous ethnic group compete in a tug-of-war competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
9 / 19
<p>A member of indigenous group Pares dives to head the ball during an exhibition game of soccer where only heads are used to play the game, during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A member of indigenous group Pares dives to head the ball during an exhibition game of soccer where only heads are used to play the game, during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A member of indigenous group Pares dives to head the ball during an exhibition game of soccer where only heads are used to play the game, during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
10 / 19
<p>Members of the Brazilian Gaviao-Oklooehj indigenous ethnic group compete in a tug-of-war competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Members of the Brazilian Gaviao-Oklooehj indigenous ethnic group compete in a tug-of-war competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Members of the Brazilian Gaviao-Oklooehj indigenous ethnic group compete in a tug-of-war competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
11 / 19
<p>Indigenous people line up before the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Indigenous people line up before the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Indigenous people line up before the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
12 / 19
<p>A member of the Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Bororo aims his arrow during the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A member of the Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Bororo aims his arrow during the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A member of the Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Bororo aims his arrow during the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
13 / 19
<p>Brazilian indigenous children play in a tree during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Brazilian indigenous children play in a tree during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Brazilian indigenous children play in a tree during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
14 / 19
<p>Members of indigenous group Mati practise blowing spears during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Members of indigenous group Mati practise blowing spears during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Members of indigenous group Mati practise blowing spears during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
15 / 19
<p>Members of the Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Kuikuro dance before the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Members of the Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Kuikuro dance before the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Members of the Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Kuikuro dance before the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
16 / 19
<p>Brazilian indigenous people use computers inside a tent during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Brazilian indigenous people use computers inside a tent during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Brazilian indigenous people use computers inside a tent during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
17 / 19
<p>Brazilian indigenous people use computers inside a tent during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Brazilian indigenous people use computers inside a tent during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Brazilian indigenous people use computers inside a tent during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
18 / 19
<p>Brazilian indigenous people attend the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Brazilian indigenous people attend the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Brazilian indigenous people attend the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Aid to the Philippines

Aid to the Philippines

Next Slideshows

Aid to the Philippines

Aid to the Philippines

The desperate struggle to help the typhoon survivors.

13 Nov 2013
Prince Charles visits India

Prince Charles visits India

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are on a nine-day visit to India.

13 Nov 2013
Embedded in Somalia

Embedded in Somalia

Photographer Siegfried Modola is travelling with the Kenya Defence Force of the African Mission in Somalia.

13 Nov 2013
Tacloban in ruins

Tacloban in ruins

Flattened by surging waves and monster winds, the coastal city of Tacloban was devastated by Typhoon Haiyan.

12 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures