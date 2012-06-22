Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 22, 2012 | 9:25am IST

Indigenous in the city

<p>An indigenous man stands in a subway train as he makes his way to the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

An indigenous man stands in a subway train as he makes his way to the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, June 22, 2012

An indigenous man stands in a subway train as he makes his way to the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
1 / 10
<p>An indigenous man stands in Catete neighborhood before attending the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

An indigenous man stands in Catete neighborhood before attending the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, June 22, 2012

An indigenous man stands in Catete neighborhood before attending the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
2 / 10
<p>An indigenous couple waits the train at the subway as they make their way for the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

An indigenous couple waits the train at the subway as they make their way for the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, June 22, 2012

An indigenous couple waits the train at the subway as they make their way for the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
3 / 10
<p>An indigenous man observes as people march for the legalisation of marijuana during the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

An indigenous man observes as people march for the legalisation of marijuana during the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, June 22, 2012

An indigenous man observes as people march for the legalisation of marijuana during the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
4 / 10
<p>An indigenous child leaves a chemical toilet at the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

An indigenous child leaves a chemical toilet at the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Friday, June 22, 2012

An indigenous child leaves a chemical toilet at the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
5 / 10
<p>An indigenous man adjusts his glasses as he attends the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes </p>

An indigenous man adjusts his glasses as he attends the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes

Friday, June 22, 2012

An indigenous man adjusts his glasses as he attends the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes

Close
6 / 10
<p>Indigenous people stand in a subway train as they make their way for the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Indigenous people stand in a subway train as they make their way for the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, June 22, 2012

Indigenous people stand in a subway train as they make their way for the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
7 / 10
<p>Indigenous people arrive at a meeting by bus during the Rio 20 United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development summit in Rio de Janeiro, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

Indigenous people arrive at a meeting by bus during the Rio 20 United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development summit in Rio de Janeiro, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Friday, June 22, 2012

Indigenous people arrive at a meeting by bus during the Rio 20 United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development summit in Rio de Janeiro, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
8 / 10
<p>Brazilian indigenous people walk the streets of the Village Autodromo slum during a protest against the construction of Belo Monte hydroelectric plant in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

Brazilian indigenous people walk the streets of the Village Autodromo slum during a protest against the construction of Belo Monte hydroelectric plant in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Friday, June 22, 2012

Brazilian indigenous people walk the streets of the Village Autodromo slum during a protest against the construction of Belo Monte hydroelectric plant in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
9 / 10
<p>An indigenous man attends the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

An indigenous man attends the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Friday, June 22, 2012

An indigenous man attends the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Migrants in a Midwest town

Migrants in a Midwest town

Next Slideshows

Migrants in a Midwest town

Migrants in a Midwest town

A look at life in the Midwest town of Beardstown, Illinois as it deals with the challenges of immigration.

22 Jun 2012
Stonehenge solstice

Stonehenge solstice

Revelers, spiritualists and tourists gather at Stonehenge to celebrate the summer solstice, the longest day of the year.

21 Jun 2012
Comic book wedding

Comic book wedding

A same-sex couple tied the knot at a comic book store in New York to celebrate the first gay nuptials in Marvel Comics.

21 Jun 2012
Mayflies mating

Mayflies mating

Millions of short-lived mayflies engage in a frantic rush to mate and reproduce before they perish in just a few hours from late spring to early summer every...

21 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast