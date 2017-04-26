Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 26, 2017 | 8:25pm IST

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
1 / 13
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Close
2 / 13
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Close
3 / 13
Riot police points his gun at indigenous people during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Riot police points his gun at indigenous people during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Riot police points his gun at indigenous people during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Close
4 / 13
Riot police fire tear gas toward indigenous people during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Riot police fire tear gas toward indigenous people during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Riot police fire tear gas toward indigenous people during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
5 / 13
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Close
6 / 13
Indigenous people looks on during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Indigenous people looks on during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Indigenous people looks on during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
7 / 13
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
8 / 13
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
9 / 13
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
10 / 13
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
11 / 13
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
12 / 13
Indigenous people protest against Brazil's president Michel Temer for the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Indigenous people protest against Brazil's president Michel Temer for the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Indigenous people protest against Brazil's president Michel Temer for the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

Next Slideshows

Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

26 Apr 2017
Views from America's National Parks

Views from America's National Parks

Spectacular views from America's national parks.

26 Apr 2017
Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

26 Apr 2017
First lady Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump

A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.

25 Apr 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast