Indo-Myanmar border
A man rides his motorised two-wheeler across the Indo-Myanmar border bridge at the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man rides his motorised two-wheeler across the Indo-Myanmar border bridge at the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers from Myanmar fill sacks with charcoal they brought from Myanmar to sell after crossing the Indo-Myanmar border bridge at the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri more
Labourers from Myanmar fill sacks with charcoal they brought from Myanmar to sell after crossing the Indo-Myanmar border bridge at the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers from Myanmar sit on a truck loaded with bricks as they cross the Indo-Myanmar border bridge at the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers from Myanmar sit on a truck loaded with bricks as they cross the Indo-Myanmar border bridge at the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers from Myanmar fill sacks with charcoal they brought from Myanmar to sell after crossing the Indo-Myanmar border bridge at the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri more
Labourers from Myanmar fill sacks with charcoal they brought from Myanmar to sell after crossing the Indo-Myanmar border bridge at the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An Indian army soldier patrols as a woman walks past at a market in Moreh, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An Indian army soldier patrols as a woman walks past at a market in Moreh, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers from Myanmar sit on a truck loaded with bricks as they cross the Indo-Myanmar border bridge at the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers from Myanmar sit on a truck loaded with bricks as they cross the Indo-Myanmar border bridge at the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker drives a road roller during the construction of a road link between India and Myanmar at Wangzing village, south of the northeastern Indian city of Imphal February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker drives a road roller during the construction of a road link between India and Myanmar at Wangzing village, south of the northeastern Indian city of Imphal February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman crosses a newly constructed road connecting India with Myanmar at Wangzing village, south of the northeastern Indian city of Imphal February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman crosses a newly constructed road connecting India with Myanmar at Wangzing village, south of the northeastern Indian city of Imphal February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An Indian woman sits amid her belongings, which she brought from Myanmar, as she waits for transport at the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An Indian woman sits amid her belongings, which she brought from Myanmar, as she waits for transport at the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Artists from Myanmar sit at their workshop next to a portrait of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi at a market in the Myanmar-India border town of Tamu February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Artists from Myanmar sit at their workshop next to a portrait of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi at a market in the Myanmar-India border town of Tamu February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A labourer from Myanmar carries sacks filled with charcoal, which she brings from Myanmar for sale, after crossing the Indo-Myanmar border bridge at the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, February 3, 2012....more
A labourer from Myanmar carries sacks filled with charcoal, which she brings from Myanmar for sale, after crossing the Indo-Myanmar border bridge at the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A shopkeeper displays Myanmarese currency notes at her shop in a market in the Myanmar-India border town of Tamu February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A shopkeeper displays Myanmarese currency notes at her shop in a market in the Myanmar-India border town of Tamu February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Buddhist monks chant religious prayers at a monastery in the Myanmar-India border town of Tamu February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Buddhist monks chant religious prayers at a monastery in the Myanmar-India border town of Tamu February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Refugees from Myanmar shell kidney beans in front of a closed store in the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian city of Imphal January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Refugees from Myanmar shell kidney beans in front of a closed store in the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian city of Imphal January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An Indian shopkeeper selling goods from Myanmar waits for customers at the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian city of Imphal January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An Indian shopkeeper selling goods from Myanmar waits for customers at the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian city of Imphal January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Next Slideshows
Carnival fever
Revelers from around the world celebrate Carnival.
India vs Sri Lanka
Highlights from the eighth match of the Tri-series in Brisbane.
Honduras prison fire
Over 350 people are dead in one of the worst prison fires in history.
Celebrating Shivaratri
Pictures of the festival from India and Nepal.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.