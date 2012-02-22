Edition:
Indo-Myanmar border

<p>A man rides his motorised two-wheeler across the Indo-Myanmar border bridge at the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>Labourers from Myanmar fill sacks with charcoal they brought from Myanmar to sell after crossing the Indo-Myanmar border bridge at the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Labourers from Myanmar sit on a truck loaded with bricks as they cross the Indo-Myanmar border bridge at the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>Labourers from Myanmar fill sacks with charcoal they brought from Myanmar to sell after crossing the Indo-Myanmar border bridge at the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>An Indian army soldier patrols as a woman walks past at a market in Moreh, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>Labourers from Myanmar sit on a truck loaded with bricks as they cross the Indo-Myanmar border bridge at the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>A worker drives a road roller during the construction of a road link between India and Myanmar at Wangzing village, south of the northeastern Indian city of Imphal February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>A woman crosses a newly constructed road connecting India with Myanmar at Wangzing village, south of the northeastern Indian city of Imphal February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>An Indian woman sits amid her belongings, which she brought from Myanmar, as she waits for transport at the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>Artists from Myanmar sit at their workshop next to a portrait of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi at a market in the Myanmar-India border town of Tamu February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>A labourer from Myanmar carries sacks filled with charcoal, which she brings from Myanmar for sale, after crossing the Indo-Myanmar border bridge at the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>A shopkeeper displays Myanmarese currency notes at her shop in a market in the Myanmar-India border town of Tamu February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Buddhist monks chant religious prayers at a monastery in the Myanmar-India border town of Tamu February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>Refugees from Myanmar shell kidney beans in front of a closed store in the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian city of Imphal January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>An Indian shopkeeper selling goods from Myanmar waits for customers at the border town of Moreh, in the northeastern Indian city of Imphal January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

