Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats

The Indonesian navy scuttles foreign fishing vessels caught fishing illegally in Indonesian waters near Bitung, North Sulawesi May 20, 2015 in the is photo taken by Antara Foto. A total of 19 foreign boats from Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines and one from China were destroyed near Bitung as part of an ongoing crackdown by the Indonesian government on illegal fishing. REUTERS/Fiqman Sunandar/Antara Foto ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN INDONESIA. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

