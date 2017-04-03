Edition:
Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats

People take pictures of a burning ship as the government destroyed foreign boats that had been caught illegally fishing in Indonesia waters, at Morela village in Ambon island, April 2017. Indonesia destroyed 81 mostly foreign boats on the weekend that had been caught illegally fishing in its waters, taking to more than 300 the number sunk since President Joko Widodo launched a battle against the poaching of fish in 2014. Antara Foto/Izaac Mulyawan

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
People take pictures of a burning ship as the government destroyed foreign boats that had been caught illegally fishing in Indonesia waters, at Morela village in Ambon island, April 2017. Indonesia destroyed 81 mostly foreign boats on the weekend that had been caught illegally fishing in its waters, taking to more than 300 the number sunk since President Joko Widodo launched a battle against the poaching of fish in 2014. Antara Foto/Izaac Mulyawan
Two foreign flagged fishing boats registered in Papua New Guinea are destroyed by the Indonesian Navy after they were seized for supposedly illegal fishing off the coast of Ambon, Maluku, December 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Izaac Mulyawan

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
Three Malaysian fishing boats are destroyed for illegal fishing, by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries along with the police and navy, near Langsa, Aceh province, Indonesia, April 2016. REUTERS/Syifa Yulinnas /Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Malaysian and Vietnamese fishing boats are destroyed for illegal fishing by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, police and navy, in Batam, Riau Islands, Indonesia, April 2016. REUTERS/M N Kanwa /Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
An Indonesian police boat is seen near Malaysian and Vietnamese fishing boats as they are destroyed for illegal fishing by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, police and navy in Batam, Riau Islands, April 2016. REUTERS/M N Kanwa /Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
The Indonesian navy scuttles foreign fishing vessels caught fishing illegally in Indonesian waters near Bitung, North Sulawesi, May 2015. REUTERS/Fiqman Sunandar/Antara Foto

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A foreign fishing boat confiscated for illegal fishing is blown up by the Indonesian Navy off of Lemukutan Island, West Kalimantan, Indonesia, August 2015. REUTERS/Jessica Helena Wuysang/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Four of eight confiscated Vietnamese fishing boats are destroyed in Mempawah Regency, West Kalimantan, Indonesia, February 2016. REUTERS/Jessica Helena Wuysang/Antara Foto

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Four of eight confiscated Vietnamese fishing boats are destroyed in Mempawah Regency, West Kalimantan, Indonesia, February 2016. REUTERS/Jessica Helena Wuysang/Antara Foto

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
An Indonesian navy ship sinks a fishing boat from Thailand off the coast of Surabaya after it was seized for fishing in Indonesian waters without a permit, November 2003. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Smoke is seen coming from four of eight confiscated Vietnamese fishing boats destroyed by the government in Mempawah Regency, West Kalimantan, Indonesia, February 2016. REUTERS/Jessica Helena Wuysang/Antara Foto

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Indonesian Navy and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries blow up the illegal fishing vessel the MV Viking in the waters of Tanjung Batumandi, Pangandaran, West Java, March 2016. REUTERS/Adeng Bustomi/Antara Foto

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Foreign fishing boats seized for illegal fishing are blown up near Bitung, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, February 2016. REUTERS/Adwit B Pramono/Antara Foto

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
An Indonesian navy ship sinks a fishing boat from Thailand off the coast of Surabaya after it was seized for fishing in Indonesian waters without a permit, November 2003. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
The Indonesian navy scuttles foreign fishing vessels caught fishing illegally in Indonesian waters near Bitung, North Sulawesi, May 2015. REUTERS/Fiqman Sunandar/Antara Foto

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
