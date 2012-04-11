Edition:
Indonesia quakes spark tsunami fears

A tourist sits with his baggage on an almost deserted street after an evacuation for possible tsunami in Phuket April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A tourist sits with his baggage on an almost deserted street after an evacuation for possible tsunami in Phuket April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Vendors carrying their belongings evacuate Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in Chennai April 11, 2012, following an earthquake which struck off Indonesia. REUTERS/Babu

Vendors carrying their belongings evacuate Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in Chennai April 11, 2012, following an earthquake which struck off Indonesia. REUTERS/Babu

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A man evacuates his family members in a motorcycle in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

A man evacuates his family members in a motorcycle in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

People move an ice-cream cart from the Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indian city of Chennai April 11, 2012, following an earthquake which struck off Indonesia. REUTERS/Babu

People move an ice-cream cart from the Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indian city of Chennai April 11, 2012, following an earthquake which struck off Indonesia. REUTERS/Babu

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Office workers evacuate and gather in front an office building in Medan after an earthquake struck Indonesia April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

Office workers evacuate and gather in front an office building in Medan after an earthquake struck Indonesia April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A mother rests her baby as they sit by the side of a road after they evacuated their house as the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo April 11, 2012. areas," a Meteorological Department official said. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A mother rests her baby as they sit by the side of a road after they evacuated their house as the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo April 11, 2012. areas," a Meteorological Department official said. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte more

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Office workers panic as they evacuate and gather in front an office building in Medan after an earthquake struck Indonesia April 11, 2012. An 8.6 magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia on Wednesday, sending residents around the region scurrying from buildings and raising fears of a huge tsunami as in 2004, but authorities said there were no reports suggesting a major threat. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

Office workers panic as they evacuate and gather in front an office building in Medan after an earthquake struck Indonesia April 11, 2012. An 8.6 magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia on Wednesday, sending residents around the region scurrying...more

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Office workers panic as they evacuate and gather in front an office building in Medan after an earthquake struck Indonesia April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

Office workers panic as they evacuate and gather in front an office building in Medan after an earthquake struck Indonesia April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

People gather outside the Baiturrahman mosque after an earthquake hit Banda Aceh April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

People gather outside the Baiturrahman mosque after an earthquake hit Banda Aceh April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

People gather outside the Baiturrahman mosque after an earthquake hit Banda Aceh April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

People gather outside the Baiturrahman mosque after an earthquake hit Banda Aceh April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A mother carries her baby on the side of a road as they leave their house after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A mother carries her baby on the side of a road as they leave their house after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A police evacuates his wife in a motorcycle in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

A police evacuates his wife in a motorcycle in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Sri Lankans leave their houses after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lankans leave their houses after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A woman carries her baby to a safe place in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

A woman carries her baby to a safe place in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

People riding motorbikes and cars packed the street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

People riding motorbikes and cars packed the street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Women cry on a street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck off Indonesia April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Women cry on a street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck off Indonesia April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A man evacuates his family in a motorcycle in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province April 11, 2012.REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

A man evacuates his family in a motorcycle in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province April 11, 2012.REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Tourists and local residents escape to higher ground after an evacuation for possible tsunami in Phuket April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tourists and local residents escape to higher ground after an evacuation for possible tsunami in Phuket April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A helicopter flies over an empty beach after an evacuation for possible tsunami in Phuket April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A helicopter flies over an empty beach after an evacuation for possible tsunami in Phuket April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Police close the road near the Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in Chennai April 11, 2012, following an earthquake which struck off Indonesia. REUTERS/Babu

Police close the road near the Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in Chennai April 11, 2012, following an earthquake which struck off Indonesia. REUTERS/Babu

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Patients rest in the lawns of a government-run hospital after they were evacuated in the southern Indian city of Chennai April 11, 2012, following an earthquake which struck off Indonesia. REUTERS/Babu

Patients rest in the lawns of a government-run hospital after they were evacuated in the southern Indian city of Chennai April 11, 2012, following an earthquake which struck off Indonesia. REUTERS/Babu

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

People gather outside the Baiturrahman mosque after an earthquake hit Banda Aceh April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

People gather outside the Baiturrahman mosque after an earthquake hit Banda Aceh April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A woman holds her child who is ill in her lap after they were evacuated from a government run hospital in the southern Indian city of Chennai April 11, 2012, following an earthquake which struck off Indonesia. REUTERS/Babu

A woman holds her child who is ill in her lap after they were evacuated from a government run hospital in the southern Indian city of Chennai April 11, 2012, following an earthquake which struck off Indonesia. REUTERS/Babu

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A boy looks on next to his family after they left their houses as the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A boy looks on next to his family after they left their houses as the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Men look at the sea before they leave their houses after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Men look at the sea before they leave their houses after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A woman sits by the side of a road as she leaves her house after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A woman sits by the side of a road as she leaves her house after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

An officer from the disaster management committee announces to people living near the sea to leave their houses after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

An officer from the disaster management committee announces to people living near the sea to leave their houses after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A woman sits on the side of a road with her dog as she leaves her house after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A woman sits on the side of a road with her dog as she leaves her house after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Residents gather at Sibigo bay to see water recede after an earthquake hit, on Indonesia's island of Simeulue off Aceh's southern coast April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmadi

Residents gather at Sibigo bay to see water recede after an earthquake hit, on Indonesia's island of Simeulue off Aceh's southern coast April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmadi

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A screen at the German Research Centre for Geosciences in Potsdam shows the seismogram of an earthquake off the coast of Indonesia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A screen at the German Research Centre for Geosciences in Potsdam shows the seismogram of an earthquake off the coast of Indonesia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Private security guards sit on a seaside promenade after they evacuated beach-goers after the government announced a tsunami alert in the southern Indian city of Kochi April 11, 2012, following an earthquake which struck off Indonesia. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Private security guards sit on a seaside promenade after they evacuated beach-goers after the government announced a tsunami alert in the southern Indian city of Kochi April 11, 2012, following an earthquake which struck off Indonesia....more

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A man walks on an empty beach after an evacuation for possible tsunami in Phuket April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A man walks on an empty beach after an evacuation for possible tsunami in Phuket April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

