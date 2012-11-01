Inferno in Breezy Point
Neighbors Lucille Dwyer (R) and Linda Strong embrace after looking through the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. ...more
Neighbors Lucille Dwyer (R) and Linda Strong embrace after looking through the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A girl cries after looking through the wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the affects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. The U.S. Northeast began an arduous slog back to...more
A girl cries after looking through the wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the affects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. The U.S. Northeast began an arduous slog back to REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People stand amidst burnt houses, near those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People stand amidst burnt houses, near those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Burnt houses are seen next to those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Burnt houses are seen next to those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Residents walk past burned houses in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Residents walk past burned houses in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A statue is seen among homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A statue is seen among homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People raise the American flag among the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People raise the American flag among the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Residents look over the remains of burned homes in the Rockaways section of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Residents look over the remains of burned homes in the Rockaways section of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Residents walk past burned houses in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Residents walk past burned houses in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Burned houses are seen next to those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Burned houses are seen next to those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Residents return to their burned houses in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Residents return to their burned houses in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Members of the FDNY work on a fire among homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the FDNY work on a fire among homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man, who asked not to be identified, stands with Lucille Dwyer on among the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012....more
A man, who asked not to be identified, stands with Lucille Dwyer on among the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A section of burned houses, which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy, is seen in this aerial photo of Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A section of burned houses, which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy, is seen in this aerial photo of Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People stand among homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People stand among homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bruce Bavasso stands in front of what is left of his home in the Belle Harbor neighborhood of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle Conlin
Bruce Bavasso stands in front of what is left of his home in the Belle Harbor neighborhood of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle Conlin
A woman stands outside the wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the affects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman stands outside the wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the affects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman stands outside the wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman stands outside the wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tom and Deidre Duffy look through the wreckage of their home devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tom and Deidre Duffy look through the wreckage of their home devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A firefighter walks through the remains of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A firefighter walks through the remains of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A man is interviewed by television journalists in front of his burned house in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man is interviewed by television journalists in front of his burned house in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A bench sits in front of the wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A bench sits in front of the wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A view of the remains of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A view of the remains of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Residents look over the remains of burned homes in the Rockaways section of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Residents look over the remains of burned homes in the Rockaways section of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the Rockaways section of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the Rockaways section of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A doll is seen inside a home devastated by fire in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A doll is seen inside a home devastated by fire in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the FDNY look through the wreckage of their home devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the FDNY look through the wreckage of their home devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
India in reflections
Snapshots which capture the essence of the moment in reflections.
Submerged by Sandy
The people and structures caught in Hurricane Sandy's floodwaters.
The war for votes
A look at the ground game and volunteers for the Obama and Romney presidential campaigns.
At the mall
The economy may be slowing, but there is no dearth of people going to the mall in search of a favourite brand or just to kill time.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.