Pictures | Thu Nov 1, 2012

Inferno in Breezy Point

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Neighbors Lucille Dwyer (R) and Linda Strong embrace after looking through the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A girl cries after looking through the wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the affects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. The U.S. Northeast began an arduous slog back to REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>People stand amidst burnt houses, near those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

People stand amidst burnt houses, near those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

People stand amidst burnt houses, near those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Burnt houses are seen next to those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Burnt houses are seen next to those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Burnt houses are seen next to those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Residents walk past burned houses in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Residents walk past burned houses in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Residents walk past burned houses in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>A statue is seen among homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A statue is seen among homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A statue is seen among homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>People raise the American flag among the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

People raise the American flag among the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People raise the American flag among the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Residents look over the remains of burned homes in the Rockaways section of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Residents look over the remains of burned homes in the Rockaways section of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Residents look over the remains of burned homes in the Rockaways section of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>Residents walk past burned houses in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Residents walk past burned houses in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Residents walk past burned houses in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Burned houses are seen next to those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Burned houses are seen next to those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Burned houses are seen next to those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Residents return to their burned houses in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Residents return to their burned houses in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Residents return to their burned houses in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Members of the FDNY work on a fire among homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Members of the FDNY work on a fire among homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Members of the FDNY work on a fire among homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>The wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

The wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A man, who asked not to be identified, stands with Lucille Dwyer on among the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A man, who asked not to be identified, stands with Lucille Dwyer on among the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A section of burned houses, which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy, is seen in this aerial photo of Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

A section of burned houses, which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy, is seen in this aerial photo of Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A section of burned houses, which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy, is seen in this aerial photo of Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>People stand among homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

People stand among homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People stand among homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Bruce Bavasso stands in front of what is left of his home in the Belle Harbor neighborhood of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle Conlin </p>

Bruce Bavasso stands in front of what is left of his home in the Belle Harbor neighborhood of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle Conlin

Bruce Bavasso stands in front of what is left of his home in the Belle Harbor neighborhood of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle Conlin

<p>A woman stands outside the wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the affects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A woman stands outside the wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the affects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman stands outside the wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the affects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A woman stands outside the wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A woman stands outside the wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman stands outside the wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Tom and Deidre Duffy look through the wreckage of their home devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Tom and Deidre Duffy look through the wreckage of their home devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tom and Deidre Duffy look through the wreckage of their home devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A firefighter walks through the remains of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A firefighter walks through the remains of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

A firefighter walks through the remains of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>A man is interviewed by television journalists in front of his burned house in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

A man is interviewed by television journalists in front of his burned house in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A man is interviewed by television journalists in front of his burned house in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>The wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

The wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A bench sits in front of the wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A bench sits in front of the wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A bench sits in front of the wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A view of the remains of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A view of the remains of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

A view of the remains of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>Residents look over the remains of burned homes in the Rockaways section of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Residents look over the remains of burned homes in the Rockaways section of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Residents look over the remains of burned homes in the Rockaways section of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the Rockaways section of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the Rockaways section of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the Rockaways section of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>A doll is seen inside a home devastated by fire in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A doll is seen inside a home devastated by fire in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A doll is seen inside a home devastated by fire in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Members of the FDNY look through the wreckage of their home devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Members of the FDNY look through the wreckage of their home devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Members of the FDNY look through the wreckage of their home devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

