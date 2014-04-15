Edition:
Inferno in Chile

<p>Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>Smoke from a forest fire is seen in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira</p>

<p>People look at smoke from a forest fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira</p>

<p>A forest fire burns in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira</p>

<p>Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra</p>

<p>Destroyed houses are seen at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra</p>

<p>Firefighters take a break at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra</p>

<p>A helicopter assists in fighting a fire at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra</p>

<p>Residents throw water on a fire (not pictured) at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra</p>

<p>Firefighters try to put out a fire at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra</p>

<p>Smoke is seen through the burnt-out remains of a gate after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>A resident looks though his window as a forest fire, reflected on the window, burns through several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira</p>

<p>Residents and rescue workers carry a body from the place where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>Residents work to remove the remains of a house after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>Residents are seen through a window as they survey the damage after a forest fire burned homes in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>Residents inspect the remains of a car at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>A resident works on the remains of a house after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>Residents walk past the remnants of a house at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>Residents gather in a shelter after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills of Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira</p>

<p>Residents carry their belongings at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>A dead horse is seen after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>Residents stand next to a cross at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>A resident pokes a dead dog in the back of a burnt-out truck at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>A resident walks past the remnants of a car at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>Residents survey the damage and remove the remnants of a house at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>A volunteer gives a donkey water at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>A resident reacts at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>A resident carries an injured dog at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>People walk amidst the remains of burnt houses after a forest fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>A rescue worker rests at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>People walk amidst burnt houses after a forest fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>A man inspects the remains after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

