Inferno in Chile
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Smoke from a forest fire is seen in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira
People look at smoke from a forest fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira
A forest fire burns in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Destroyed houses are seen at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Firefighters take a break at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
A helicopter assists in fighting a fire at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Residents throw water on a fire (not pictured) at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Firefighters try to put out a fire at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Smoke is seen through the burnt-out remains of a gate after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A resident looks though his window as a forest fire, reflected on the window, burns through several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira
Residents and rescue workers carry a body from the place where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Residents work to remove the remains of a house after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Residents are seen through a window as they survey the damage after a forest fire burned homes in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Residents inspect the remains of a car at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A resident works on the remains of a house after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Residents walk past the remnants of a house at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Residents gather in a shelter after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills of Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira
Residents carry their belongings at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A dead horse is seen after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Residents stand next to a cross at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A resident pokes a dead dog in the back of a burnt-out truck at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A resident walks past the remnants of a car at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Residents survey the damage and remove the remnants of a house at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A volunteer gives a donkey water at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A resident reacts at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A resident carries an injured dog at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
People walk amidst the remains of burnt houses after a forest fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A rescue worker rests at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
People walk amidst burnt houses after a forest fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A man inspects the remains after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
