Ink attack on Subrata Roy
The Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy (C) with his face smeared in ink thrown by an unidentified man upon his arrival at the Supreme Court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
The Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy with his face smeared in ink thrown by an unidentified man arrives at the Supreme Court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
The Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy (C) arrives at the Supreme Court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An unidentified man, who threw ink on the face of the Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy, leans against a vehicle while shouting slogans against Roy after he was beaten by Roy's supporters at the Supreme Court premises in New Delhi March 4, 2014....more
An unidentified man, who threw ink on the face of the Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy, lies in the road after he was beaten by Roy's supporters at the Supreme Court premises in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of the Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy holds banners in the premises of the Supreme Court as Roy appeared in the court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
