Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 5, 2014 | 5:55pm IST

Ink attack on Subrata Roy

<p>The Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy (C) with his face smeared in ink thrown by an unidentified man upon his arrival at the Supreme Court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy (C) with his face smeared in ink thrown by an unidentified man upon his arrival at the Supreme Court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

The Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy (C) with his face smeared in ink thrown by an unidentified man upon his arrival at the Supreme Court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 6
<p>The Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy with his face smeared in ink thrown by an unidentified man arrives at the Supreme Court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy with his face smeared in ink thrown by an unidentified man arrives at the Supreme Court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

The Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy with his face smeared in ink thrown by an unidentified man arrives at the Supreme Court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 6
<p>The Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy (C) arrives at the Supreme Court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

The Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy (C) arrives at the Supreme Court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

The Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy (C) arrives at the Supreme Court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
3 / 6
<p>An unidentified man, who threw ink on the face of the Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy, leans against a vehicle while shouting slogans against Roy after he was beaten by Roy's supporters at the Supreme Court premises in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

An unidentified man, who threw ink on the face of the Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy, leans against a vehicle while shouting slogans against Roy after he was beaten by Roy's supporters at the Supreme Court premises in New Delhi March 4, 2014....more

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

An unidentified man, who threw ink on the face of the Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy, leans against a vehicle while shouting slogans against Roy after he was beaten by Roy's supporters at the Supreme Court premises in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
4 / 6
<p>An unidentified man, who threw ink on the face of the Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy, lies in the road after he was beaten by Roy's supporters at the Supreme Court premises in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

An unidentified man, who threw ink on the face of the Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy, lies in the road after he was beaten by Roy's supporters at the Supreme Court premises in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

An unidentified man, who threw ink on the face of the Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy, lies in the road after he was beaten by Roy's supporters at the Supreme Court premises in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
5 / 6
<p>Supporters of the Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy holds banners in the premises of the Supreme Court as Roy appeared in the court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Supporters of the Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy holds banners in the premises of the Supreme Court as Roy appeared in the court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Supporters of the Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy holds banners in the premises of the Supreme Court as Roy appeared in the court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Mud wrestling

Mud wrestling

Next Slideshows

Mud wrestling

Mud wrestling

Kushti (mud wrestling) is a traditional sport in India.

05 Mar 2014
The world's richest billionaires

The world's richest billionaires

Bill Gates returns to the top of the Forbes list.

05 Mar 2014
Oscar red carpet

Oscar red carpet

Style from the red carpet at the Oscars.

04 Mar 2014
Tense standoff in Crimea

Tense standoff in Crimea

Ukrainian and Russian soldiers stand off in Crimea.

04 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures