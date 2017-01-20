Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 20, 2017 | 9:00am IST

Inmates butchered during Brazil prison riot

Inmates are seen on a roof during an uprising at the Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Inmates are seen on a roof during an uprising at the Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Inmates are seen on a roof during an uprising at the Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
1 / 26
Buses burnt by people protesting against the transfer of inmates from the Alcacuz prison are seen in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Buses burnt by people protesting against the transfer of inmates from the Alcacuz prison are seen in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Buses burnt by people protesting against the transfer of inmates from the Alcacuz prison are seen in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
2 / 26
Inmates are seen during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Inmates are seen during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Inmates are seen during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
3 / 26
Smoke is seen at the Alcacuz prison during an uprising in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Smoke is seen at the Alcacuz prison during an uprising in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Smoke is seen at the Alcacuz prison during an uprising in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
4 / 26
Relatives of inmates protest against the transfer of prisoners to another prison in front of Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Relatives of inmates protest against the transfer of prisoners to another prison in front of Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Relatives of inmates protest against the transfer of prisoners to another prison in front of Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
5 / 26
Inmates are seen during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Inmates are seen during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Inmates are seen during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Close
6 / 26
Inmates are seen on a roof during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Inmates are seen on a roof during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Inmates are seen on a roof during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
7 / 26
Inmates line up near riot police at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Inmates line up near riot police at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Inmates line up near riot police at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
8 / 26
Relatives of inmates protest against the transfer of prisoners to another prison in front of Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Relatives of inmates protest against the transfer of prisoners to another prison in front of Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Relatives of inmates protest against the transfer of prisoners to another prison in front of Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
9 / 26
Relatives of inmates protest against the transfer of prisoners to another prison in front of Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Relatives of inmates protest against the transfer of prisoners to another prison in front of Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Relatives of inmates protest against the transfer of prisoners to another prison in front of Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
10 / 26
An inmate holds a lance while standing on a roof with fellow inmates during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

An inmate holds a lance while standing on a roof with fellow inmates during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
An inmate holds a lance while standing on a roof with fellow inmates during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
11 / 26
Inmates are seen during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Inmates are seen during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Inmates are seen during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
12 / 26
Inmates are seen during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Inmates are seen during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Inmates are seen during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
13 / 26
Inmates from different gangs (top and bottom) protect themselves during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Inmates from different gangs (top and bottom) protect themselves during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Inmates from different gangs (top and bottom) protect themselves during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
14 / 26
Inmates are pictured on roof after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Inmates are pictured on roof after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Inmates are pictured on roof after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
15 / 26
Inmates transport bodies after a prison riot in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Inmates transport bodies after a prison riot in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Inmates transport bodies after a prison riot in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
16 / 26
Inmates stand in front of riot police after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Inmates stand in front of riot police after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Inmates stand in front of riot police after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
17 / 26
The bodies of inmates leave a prison after they were killed during a prison riot in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

The bodies of inmates leave a prison after they were killed during a prison riot in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
The bodies of inmates leave a prison after they were killed during a prison riot in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
18 / 26
Inmates are seen during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Inmates are seen during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Inmates are seen during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
19 / 26
Inmates are pictured in roof after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Inmates are pictured in roof after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Inmates are pictured in roof after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
20 / 26
Inmates protect themselves after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Inmates protect themselves after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Inmates protect themselves after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
21 / 26
An inmate is pictured on a roof after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

An inmate is pictured on a roof after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
An inmate is pictured on a roof after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
22 / 26
Police car drives past the wall of Alcacuz prison while inmates from different gangs (L and R) protect themselves during an uprising, in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Police car drives past the wall of Alcacuz prison while inmates from different gangs (L and R) protect themselves during an uprising, in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Police car drives past the wall of Alcacuz prison while inmates from different gangs (L and R) protect themselves during an uprising, in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
23 / 26
The bodies of inmates are pictured after they were killed during a prison riot in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

The bodies of inmates are pictured after they were killed during a prison riot in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
The bodies of inmates are pictured after they were killed during a prison riot in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
24 / 26
An inmate talks with riot-police after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

An inmate talks with riot-police after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
An inmate talks with riot-police after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
25 / 26
An inmate uses a shield with the initials PCC to protect himself after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. PCC (First Command of the Capital) are the initials of Brazil's most powerful drug gang. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

An inmate uses a shield with the initials PCC to protect himself after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. PCC (First Command of the Capital) are the initials of Brazil's most powerful drug gang....more

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
An inmate uses a shield with the initials PCC to protect himself after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. PCC (First Command of the Capital) are the initials of Brazil's most powerful drug gang. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Mr. Trump goes to Washington

Mr. Trump goes to Washington

Next Slideshows

Mr. Trump goes to Washington

Mr. Trump goes to Washington

The President-elect arrives in the capital on the eve of his inauguration.

20 Jan 2017
Trump's

Trump's "Make America Great Again" welcome concert

Artists perform during Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial the night before his inauguration.

20 Jan 2017
Senegal's army enters Gambia to install elected president

Senegal's army enters Gambia to install elected president

Senegalese forces enter Gambia to remove longtime ruler Yahya Jammeh, who has refused to step down after last month's election.

20 Jan 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

20 Jan 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast