Wed Aug 14, 2013

INS Sindhurakshak on fire

<p>A man watches Indian Navy submarine INS Sindhurakshak on fire in Mumbai late August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vikalp Shah</p>

<p>A view of the flames from the burning Indian Navy submarine INS Sindhurakshak in Mumbai late August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vikalp Shah</p>

<p>A man watches Indian Navy submarine INS Sindhurakshak on fire in Mumbai August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vikalp Shah</p>

<p>An Indian Navy helicopter flies over the naval dockyard in Mumbai August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Indian Navy personnel walk past a guard at the naval dockyard in Mumbai August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A man walks past a warning sign at a gate at the naval dockyard in Mumbai August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Ships and a submarine belonging to the Indian Navy are seen docked at the naval dockyard in Mumbai August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Ships and boats belonging to the Indian Navy are seen docked at the naval dockyard in Mumbai August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Ships and boats belonging to the Indian Navy are seen docked at the naval dockyard in Mumbai August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>An elevated view shows the Indian Navy ships docked at the naval dockyard in Mumbai August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Armed personal stand guard outside a gate of the naval dockyard in Mumbai August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

