INS Sindhurakshak on fire
A man watches Indian Navy submarine INS Sindhurakshak on fire in Mumbai late August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vikalp Shah
A man watches Indian Navy submarine INS Sindhurakshak on fire in Mumbai late August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vikalp Shah
A view of the flames from the burning Indian Navy submarine INS Sindhurakshak in Mumbai late August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vikalp Shah
A view of the flames from the burning Indian Navy submarine INS Sindhurakshak in Mumbai late August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vikalp Shah
A man watches Indian Navy submarine INS Sindhurakshak on fire in Mumbai August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vikalp Shah
A man watches Indian Navy submarine INS Sindhurakshak on fire in Mumbai August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vikalp Shah
An Indian Navy helicopter flies over the naval dockyard in Mumbai August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Indian Navy helicopter flies over the naval dockyard in Mumbai August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian Navy personnel walk past a guard at the naval dockyard in Mumbai August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian Navy personnel walk past a guard at the naval dockyard in Mumbai August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man walks past a warning sign at a gate at the naval dockyard in Mumbai August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man walks past a warning sign at a gate at the naval dockyard in Mumbai August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ships and a submarine belonging to the Indian Navy are seen docked at the naval dockyard in Mumbai August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ships and a submarine belonging to the Indian Navy are seen docked at the naval dockyard in Mumbai August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ships and boats belonging to the Indian Navy are seen docked at the naval dockyard in Mumbai August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ships and boats belonging to the Indian Navy are seen docked at the naval dockyard in Mumbai August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ships and boats belonging to the Indian Navy are seen docked at the naval dockyard in Mumbai August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ships and boats belonging to the Indian Navy are seen docked at the naval dockyard in Mumbai August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An elevated view shows the Indian Navy ships docked at the naval dockyard in Mumbai August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An elevated view shows the Indian Navy ships docked at the naval dockyard in Mumbai August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Armed personal stand guard outside a gate of the naval dockyard in Mumbai August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Armed personal stand guard outside a gate of the naval dockyard in Mumbai August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Fidel Castro turns 87
Largely out of sight but not out of mind, the former Cuban leader reaches his 87th birthday.
Preparing for Independence Day
Full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi.
Mali votes
Poll workers count votes in Mali's high stakes presidential runoff.
California wildfires
Firefighters battle to contain a wildfire in Southern California.
MORE IN PICTURES
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
Turkey President Erdogan in India
Highlights from the Turkish president's India visit in June 2017.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.