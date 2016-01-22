Edition:
Fri Jan 22, 2016

INS Vikramaditya in Colombo

Sri Lankan military officers walk on Indian Navy's largest aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya at Colombo port in Sri Lanka January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
1 / 7
Indian Navy's largest aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya is seen at Colombo port in Sri Lanka January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
2 / 7
An Indian soldier stands guard on Indian Navy's largest aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya at Colombo port in Sri Lanka January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
3 / 7
Sri Lankan military officers pose for photographs next to Indian Mig fighter jets on Indian Navy's largest aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya at Colombo port in Sri Lanka January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
4 / 7
Members of the Sri Lankan navy inspect the Indian Mig fighter jets on Indian Navy's largest aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya at Colombo port in Sri Lanka January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
5 / 7
Sri Lankan military officers walk on Indian Navy's largest aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya at Colombo port in Sri Lanka January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
6 / 7
Sri Lankan school students visit Indian Navy's largest aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya at Colombo port in Sri Lanka January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
7 / 7
