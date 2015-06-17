Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 17, 2015 | 9:50pm IST

Insect recipes

Crickets feed in a box used for reproduction in San Jose, June 16, 2015. Students of the University of Costa Rica's Food Technology School have developed two projects-larva patties made of plantain and mealworm larvae, and cookies made of powdered crickets, to be presented in an competition held by the U.S. Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) in July. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Crickets feed in a box used for reproduction in San Jose, June 16, 2015. Students of the University of Costa Rica's Food Technology School have developed two projects-larva patties made of plantain and mealworm larvae, and cookies made of powdered...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Crickets feed in a box used for reproduction in San Jose, June 16, 2015. Students of the University of Costa Rica's Food Technology School have developed two projects-larva patties made of plantain and mealworm larvae, and cookies made of powdered crickets, to be presented in an competition held by the U.S. Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) in July. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
1 / 12
Valeria Brenes prepares patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. The projects aim to help children in rural communities in Costa Rica's Northern Zone and also to be used to feed children with malnutrition problems in Haiti, local media reported. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Valeria Brenes prepares patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. The projects aim to help children in rural communities in Costa Rica's Northern Zone and also to be...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Valeria Brenes prepares patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. The projects aim to help children in rural communities in Costa Rica's Northern Zone and also to be used to feed children with malnutrition problems in Haiti, local media reported. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
2 / 12
Mealworm (Tenebrio molitor), larva, a dry mixture, and patties are displayed at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Mealworm (Tenebrio molitor), larva, a dry mixture, and patties are displayed at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Mealworm (Tenebrio molitor), larva, a dry mixture, and patties are displayed at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
3 / 12
A cricket eats in a box used for reproduction in San Jose, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

A cricket eats in a box used for reproduction in San Jose, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A cricket eats in a box used for reproduction in San Jose, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
4 / 12
Mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) are seen at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) are seen at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) are seen at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
5 / 12
Cristina Azofeifa prepares cookies made from powdered crickets at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Cristina Azofeifa prepares cookies made from powdered crickets at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Cristina Azofeifa prepares cookies made from powdered crickets at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
6 / 12
Ana Maria Quiros, displays a mixture to prepare patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Ana Maria Quiros, displays a mixture to prepare patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Ana Maria Quiros, displays a mixture to prepare patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
7 / 12
Dried crickets are shown before being ground to prepare cookies at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Dried crickets are shown before being ground to prepare cookies at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Dried crickets are shown before being ground to prepare cookies at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
8 / 12
Valeria Brenes prepares patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at Universifty of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Valeria Brenes prepares patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at Universifty of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Valeria Brenes prepares patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at Universifty of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
9 / 12
Ana Maria Quiros displays a plate of food with rice, beans and patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Ana Maria Quiros displays a plate of food with rice, beans and patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Ana Maria Quiros displays a plate of food with rice, beans and patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
10 / 12
Cristina Azofeifa, cleans a box used for reproduction of crickets in San Jose, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Cristina Azofeifa, cleans a box used for reproduction of crickets in San Jose, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Cristina Azofeifa, cleans a box used for reproduction of crickets in San Jose, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
11 / 12
Cookies made from powdered crickets are seen at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Cookies made from powdered crickets are seen at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Cookies made from powdered crickets are seen at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Earth from space

Earth from space

Next Slideshows

Earth from space

Earth from space

Stunning views from the International Space Station.

17 Jun 2015
Greece's pension problem

Greece's pension problem

Greece's state spending on pensions is three times' higher as a proportion than Germany's as debt talks founder.

16 Jun 2015
Reliving Napoleon's last victory

Reliving Napoleon's last victory

Re-enacting the battle of Ligny, Napoleon's last victory, during commemorations ahead of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo.

16 Jun 2015
Warrior cricket

Warrior cricket

Maasai Cricket Warriors play a charity tournament aiming to raise awareness of the plight of the endangered male northern white rhino.

16 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

The art of flowers

The art of flowers

Blooms on display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London.

Mourning for Manchester

Mourning for Manchester

Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast