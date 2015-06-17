Insect recipes

Crickets feed in a box used for reproduction in San Jose, June 16, 2015. Students of the University of Costa Rica's Food Technology School have developed two projects-larva patties made of plantain and mealworm larvae, and cookies made of powdered...more

Crickets feed in a box used for reproduction in San Jose, June 16, 2015. Students of the University of Costa Rica's Food Technology School have developed two projects-larva patties made of plantain and mealworm larvae, and cookies made of powdered crickets, to be presented in an competition held by the U.S. Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) in July. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close